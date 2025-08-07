Pokémon and Baskin-Robbins collab to add a Pikachu-inspired flavor amongst other offerings

Baskin-Robbins' collaboration with Pokémon (Image via Instagram/@31icecream_japan)

Fans of Pokémon are receiving a summer treat, with the media franchise’s tie-up with popular ice cream brand, Baskin-Robbins. The limited-edition collaboration, called the 31 Poké Summer! Campaign, began on August 1, and will run till September 3 in Japanese outlets of Baskin-Robbins.

One of the exciting flavors on offer is a Pikachu Toropika Soda, which is a colorful combination of vanilla and sorbet, with Pikachu shaped candies on top, as per Sora News 24. According to the outlet, the vanilla offers a creamy base for the sorbet, and the candies taste like a crunchy white chocolate.

As part of the exciting collaboration, a Pikachu and Fuecoco Fruit ice cream flavor is also available, which is inspired by both the Pokémon’s colors, according to Dexerto. A Pikachu ice cream cake is also available for fans, notes the news outlet. All the tasty offerings come in cups which feature various Pokémon characters such as Pikachu, Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly.

Oricon US notes that this summer’s collab between Pokémon and Baskin-Robbins is called the ‘Exciting Summer Vacation.’

Pokémon special sets are also on offer as part of the franchise’s collab with Baskin-Robbins

Decades after the launch of Pokémon, fan ship of the iconic species does not seem to be slowing down, as exciting new collaborations maintain the public’s interest in the dynamic pocket monsters.

Apart from the exciting Pokémon inspired flavors on offer as a part of its tie-up with Baskin-Robbins, other treats are available for customers which include one randomly chosen sticker out of 20 options and a special yellow spoon on the purchase of a Pokémon Double Cup, as per Sora News 24.

Sora News 24 also reported that on buying a Pokémon Exciting Ice Cream Box, customers will receive nine special ice cream flavors placed in a refrigerated Pokémon box, which includes a coloring page. A special two-way refrigerated bag is also on offer, which comes decorated with Pokémon motifs, and can transition into a tote bag.

Silicon Era notes that while the containers and bags mostly feature the latest generation Pokémon, from Scarlet/Violet, the stickers of species such as Tepig, Dedenne, Sylveon, Psyduck, and Chikorita are on offer alongside double scoops of ice cream. The news outlet also revealed that Pokemon Colorful Fruits drink, which consists of crushed ice with lemon, pineapple, and apple syrup on top are available for fans who want something extra cool for the summer.

Additionally, according to Oricon US, an exciting Pokémon Sundae will be available which includes large original chocolate chunks featuring Pikachu and Pawmi, alongside whipped cream, sprinkles and ice cream arranged to resemble a Poké ball. The sundae comes alongside a Frienda Pick, such as ‘Pikachu & Tinkaton’ and ‘Tandemaus & Pawmi,’ which can be used in the Pokémon Frienda arcade game.