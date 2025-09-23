Did the DHS release a Pokémon-themed video of the US catching and deporting illegal migrants? Here's everything to know

BANGKOK, THAILAND - NOVEMBER 27: Pokemon fans wear Pikachu hats and take selfies in front of a giant inflatable Pikachu at Central World Shopping Mall during a holiday kick off event on November 27, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand. Featuring the largest Pokemon takeover in Southeast Asia, Central World Shopping Center hosts its "Light Up Christmas Tree Celebration" to kick off the holiday season. The celebration includes 30 dancing Pikachus, a 15-meter-tall inflatable Pikachu, and other Pokemon characters placed around Thailand's tallest Christmas tree, which is decorated with thunderbolts. (Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

On Monday, September 22, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) uploaded a controversial Pokémon-themed video on its X handle. With the cartoon series' song playing in the background, the video featured videos of DHS catching and handcuffing illegal immigrants from the country.

While the faces of the immigrants were blurred in the clip, in the end, there was a quick slide show of those with a ciminal history, with their names, pictures, and crimes mentioned clearly. Their crimes range from child molestation and statutory r*pe to manslaughter and homicide.

The caption of DHS' tweet was a slogan popularly used in the Pokémon series: "Gotta Catch 'Em All."

The tweet has since gone viral, with over 14 million views, 22K retweets, and 7K comments. Many netizens speculated that the Nintendo lawyers might sue the DHS over their use of Pokémon.

DHS supports ICE against California's "No Secret Police Act"

DHS rightly says they won’t cooperate with Gavin Newsom’s ban on federal agents wearing masks.



California has no jurisdiction on the matter. pic.twitter.com/oDm9zvz3sI — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 22, 2025

DHS' viral Pokémon-themed video comes after the department officials spoke out against California's Bill 627.

Dubbed as the "No Secret Police Act," the bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom and asks law enforcement officers to not wear a mask (or any other form of personal disguise) during performing their duties or interacting with the public.

In an LA press conference (held on Saturday, September 20), Newsom suggested that the bill targeted the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, asking them what they were afraid of.

The DHS responded to Newsom's bill in an official statement, claiming that it demonized the law enforcement. The statement read:

"When our heroic law enforcement officers conduct operations, they clearly identify themselves as law enforcement while wearing masks to protect themselves from being targeted by highly sophisticated gangs like Tren de Aragua and MS-13, criminal rings, murderers, and rapists. Our officers also wear vests marked with ICE/ERO or Homeland Security."

DHS also highlighted that the ICE officers already faced a "1,000% increae in assaults against them." It also stated that despite the bill, the ICE would continue to do its job of removing "violent criminal illegal aliens" from California's streets.

California's "No Secret Police Act" bill comes in the wake of Governor Newsom's press office making a threatening X post against the DHS Secretary, Kristi Noem. Uploaded on Saturday (September 20), the tweet claimed that Noem was "going to have a bad day" today.

The viral tweet attracted mixed reactions in its comments section. Some netizens called Newsom out on threatening a federal officer, while others compared it to similar tweets about Charlie Kirk posted on the day of his assassination.

Charles Marino - the former DHS adviser - also reacted to the tweet mentioning Noem, pointing out that the threat level in the US had "never been higher," with the politicians' rhetorics only making matters worse.

