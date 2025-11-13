How old is Adamn Killa? Age and more about “Arrest me, Daddy” TikToker arrested by Chicago police

Rapper Adamn Killa was briefly detained for taunting Chicago police officers (Image via Instagram/@adamnkilla)

Chicago Police briefly detained the viral TikToker Adamn Killa on Monday, November 10.

The content creator, known for his “Arrest me, Daddy” videos, reportedly taunted the cops with the phrase. The police officers were seemingly obliged to detain the social media star after he allegedly instigated them to take him into custody.

Adamn Killa, whose real name is Adam Kelly, is a 29-year-old Chicago-based rapper born on October 13, 1996, according to Famous Birthdays. He has been actively making music for a decade, after having dropped his debut EP, Libra Season, in October 2015.

According to his page on Reggies Chicago’s website, Adamn Killa joined the group 197 O$G at 14, with another rapper, Lucki. Over the years, Kelly has released multiple projects, including mixtapes such as Back 2 Ballin, Mr. 650, and A.D.H.D. Rant Vol. 1, and Generation Run.

The rapper has also dropped various singles such as Ten, Cashin, Hit the Adamn, Torta Pounder, and more, while also continuing to make social media content. Kelly also made numerous “Arrest me, Daddy” videos, in which he approaches police officers, bends over, and asks them to detain him.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Adamn Killa was detained recently for interrupting police officers, who were making a traffic stop Downtown. They handcuffed the rapper and kept him in their vehicle for 20 minutes before releasing him without any charge. Kelly made an Instagram video of the incident, while captioning it, “they listened.”

On making more videos, Adamn Killa told the Chicago Sun Times:

“I got out and I went and made more ‘Arrest me, Daddy’ videos right after."

The rapper made multiple clips addressing the incident, including a reaction video to various news articles covering his arrest.

Adamn Killa reacts to the media coverage of his brief detention

The Chicago Sun Times was the first newspaper to report Adam Kelly’s 20-minute-long arrest. Other outlets, including NBC 5 Chicago, TMZ, and Billboard, among others, also covered the brief detention. In a recent Instagram video, Kelly reacted to the press coverage and said:

“Rapper Adamn Killa, aka Me, briefly detained after taunting Chicago Police: ‘Arrest Me, Daddy.’ I’ve been on every major blog and news site in the last 24 hours, including TMZ. I don’t remember the last time an independent artist got all this press coverage. And currently, I’m trending on Twitter.”

He added:

“They had me on the front page of the Chicago Sun Times. It’s right there to the right. Then I had a whole article about me getting arrested. ‘Arrest Me, Daddy.’”

Adamn Killa joked:

“I think they’re looking for me right now. But honestly, my life is changing so rapidly I just want to say thank y’all. I really appreciate y’all. I’m lowkey still on the run. They coming after me right now. So I just wanted to tell y’all thank you and I appreciate y’all before I gotta go again.”

Kelly spoke about his Chicago Sun Times article and asserted that it still felt unbelievable to him. He added:

“And the fact that they got me getting arrested is just still so crazy. But everything that happens, I always smile, ‘cause look at all this free press they just got me.”

Adamn Killa concluded his video by claiming that he needs a “Billboard Hot 100 number one” to his name after the recent publicity.