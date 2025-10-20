Was Lucy Martinez fired from Nathan Hale elementary? Claim explored as calls to fire teacher mocking Charlie Kirk assassination intensifies

Lucy Martinez, an elementary school teacher, was protesting at a No Kings demonstration in Chicago [Representational Image] (Image via Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale Elementary School, recently went viral on social media for a somewhat controversial reason. The Chicago-based educator is facing accusations of mocking Charlie Kirk’s assassination in a recently surfaced video from “No Kings” protests.

A claim is also circulating on the internet that Nathan Hale Elementary and Chicago Public Schools have terminated Martinez’s employment over her alleged actions. A user @Saintmonay pointed out that Grok has also corroborated the rumors around Lucy Martinez’s firing.

The xAI chatbot is citing a post from the Instagram handle, @safe.campus, that claims:

“Lucy Martinez, a teacher at Nathan Hale elementary school in Chicago, has been fired after making inappropriate and offensive gestures about the (unaliving) of conservative activist Charlie Kirk at the No Kings protest on October 18, 2025.”

However, despite the viral rumors, the news of Martinez’s termination is still unconfirmed. Neither Nathan Hale Elementary nor the Chicago Public Schools District 299 has issued a statement in response to the allegations against the teacher. At the same time, no evidence suggests Martinez was fired following the backlash.

Amid the backlash, the institution has disabled its website and deleted its X account.

Nathan Hale Elementary takes down its official site and removes its Twitter handle amid calls for Lucy Martinez’s termination

NEW: Nathan Hale Elementary in Chicago has taken down its website after one of its teachers was accused of mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk.



Teacher Lucy Martinez is accused of making the gesture at a West Beverly protest in Chicago yesterday.



Nathan Hale Elementary is… pic.twitter.com/vPFVaXJGcK — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 19, 2025

The online campaign for the firing of the Chicago educator has intensified, with many criticizing her school. After the social media outrage escalated, Nathan Hale Elementary disabled its X account, which no longer exists on the platform. The school also reportedly took its website down.

Many, including Colin Rugg (@CollinRugg), shared the news of the recent developments on X, while the internet users continued to demand the teacher’s termination.

“This teacher must be fired,” a user tweeted.

“She can't be around kids! P-E-R-I-O-D.....!!!!!” another user said.

“Teacher Lucy Martinez needs to be kept far away from children. I mean seriously, what universe did she think this behavior was acceptable?,” one user complained.

“That teacher is not fit to teach children. Celebrating or mocking Charlie Kirk’s murder is reprehensible,” another one added.

The controversy erupted when an Instagram user, @that84bullnose, posted a Reel mocking protesters at the No Kings demonstrations recently. In the clip, the individual drove his vehicle through the area in Chicago where protests were happening. The user’s vehicle had a flag describing Charlie Kirk as a hero.

The clip captured Lucy Martinez, unidentified at the time, seemingly mocking the late Turning Point USA founder’s assassination, as she gestured to be hit by a bullet in the neck. @that84bullnose sought help from everyone to identify the woman and wrote:

“Everyone help me find the women in the first clip she was mocking Charlie Kirk death and laughing…. Find her and send that clip to her job please and thank you… this is in Chicago Illinois west Beverly… Oh and let’s mention chicago pd made me take my flag down…”

Later, the user posted multiple Instagram Stories revealing Lucy Martinez's identity as a Chicago-based teacher.