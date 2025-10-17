Where is Radule Bojovic from? Chicago police officer’s arrest by ICE sparks outrage

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) arrested Radule Bojovic on Wednesday, October 15 (Image via Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images)

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the arrest of Radule Bojovic, a Hanover Park Police Officer, on Wednesday, October 15. In a press release, ICE confirmed that the officials apprehended the alleged illegal immigrant during targeted enforcement operations in Rolling Meadows, Illinois.

According to the federal law enforcement agency, Radule Bojovic is from Montenegro. The officers assigned to Operation Midway Blitz identified him as a B-2 visitor visa overstay. ICE stated that Bojovic was required to leave the country by March 31, 2015, but overstayed his visa by over a decade.

Sam Olson, Chicago ICE field office director, questioned the arrestee’s appointment as a police officer:

“Illegal aliens are prohibited from owning or possessing firearms — full stop. This is the second known instance in recent months of a local police department hiring an illegal alien and unlawfully issuing him a firearm while on duty in violation of federal law. It is alarming how local jurisdictions continue to disregard federal law to the detriment of their communities.”

Radule Bojovic’s case has sparked outrage on social media as well, with many remarking on the legality behind issuing a firearm to an illegal immigrant.

Read on to check out some of the reactions after the ICE arrested the Hanover Park cop.

Outrage erupts over detained police officer Radule Bojovic’s alleged illegal immigration status

.@GovPritzker doesn’t just allow illegal aliens to terrorize Illinois’s communities, he allows them to work as sworn police officers.



Radule Bojovic overstayed a B2 tourist visa that required him to depart the U.S. on March 31, 2015. Over a decade later, he was still illegally… pic.twitter.com/7rQFULQh20 — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) October 16, 2025

After ICE announced the recent arrest of a Hanover Park PD officer, Homeland Security called out Illinois Governor JB Pritzker over the detainee’s employment in law enforcement. The federal executive department’s official X handle (@DHSgov) posted a screenshot featuring the announcement of Radule Bojovic’s appointment.

Nick Sortor, a popular conservative influencer, also shared his outrage on Twitter and wrote:

“BREAKING: ICE has just arrested an illegal immigrant who is an ACTIVE Illinois Police Officer

Illinois is literally ARMING ILLEGALS and having THEM enforce laws on citizens

INSANITY!

This falls SQUARELY on JB Pritzker and the democrats.”

“This is beyond troubling,” a user reacted to Nick Sortor’s tweet.

“How does an illegal pass a background check to be a law enforcement officer,” another user tweeted.

“Does he hold a valid FOID card? As required to possess a firearm, which is illegal for an immigrant?,” one user questioned.

“Hiring illegal aliens is a crime under Federal law. Arrest everybody involved,” another one added.

Real America's Voice correspondent Ben Bergquam captured Radule Bojovic’s arrest and showed his Hanover Park Police ID on camera. While talking with the arrestee, the reporter confirmed that the police department hired him based on his work authorization. When asked about possessing a firearm, Radule Bojovic stated that he doesn’t carry a weapon off-duty.

Later, the Hanover Park PD also released a statement addressing its officer’s arrest and detention. The department confirmed that it hired Bojovic in January 2025 in full compliance with federal and state law. The statement provides clarity on the work authorization of the detainee:

“Before hiring Officer Bojovic, the Village confirmed that he was legally authorized by the federal government to work in the United States. At the time of his hire, Officer Bojovic presented the Village with a Work Authorization Card, which was issued by the federal government's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services. The card was valid and recently renewed. We also conducted a full background check, including his criminal history with both the Illinois State Police and the FBI.”

The Hanover Park PD asserted:

“The bottom line is that all information we received from the federal government indicated that Officer Bojovic is legally authorized to work in the United States as a police officer. Clearly, without that authorization, the Village would not have hired him. Additionally, the Village has not received any notice from any federal or state agency that his work authorization status has ever been revoked.”

It continues:

“Further, the Village also confirmed, based on a memorandum issued by the Department of Justice's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives on January 5, 2024, that his immigration status allows him to carry a firearm while on duty.”

The Hanover Park PD confirmed that it has placed Bojovic on administrative duty while the immigration proceedings are underway. The department added that its officer’s employment will depend on the outcome of the proceedings, and he will be allowed to return if he is permitted to remain in the country with work authorization.