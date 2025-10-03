Who is Riley Gaines' husband? Political activist announces the birth of her baby girl, named Margot

AVENTURA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Riley Gaines speaks during the 10X Ladies Conference Hosted by Elena Cardone at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on August 15, 2025 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Ivan Apfel/Getty Images)

Conservative political activist Riley Gaines has given birth to a baby girl named Margot. They made the announcement on Thursday, October 2, 2025, through a social media post. The post came alongwith a photo of Riley holding the baby next to her husband Louis Barker. The post had a caption that read,

"There's nothing that could've prepared me for a love like this. God has blessed uBarkers beyond belief. Welcome to the world, sweet Margot🎀🧸🩷."

The tweet has garnered more than 2.8 million views as well as over 138K likes since the time it was posted on the platform. While Riley is from Nashville, her husband was born in Crawley, West Sussex, England. According to The Times of India, he was initially studying in the UK before moving to the US to attend university.

This reportedly was where he came across the conservative political activist Riley Gaines. It was in 2019 when they began dating while being in Kentucky. However, their chosen path has not always been very smooth. Despite being married for years, Barker is yet to secure an American citizenship or a green card.

In multiple public statements, Gaines had bashed the immigration policies and guidelines in the US, while citing her personal struggles.

Why did Riley Gaines' husband Louis Barker not secure a green card even after being married for years?

As previously mentioned, Riley Gaines had openly criticized the immigration system across the US, citing her personal experiences with her husband's citizenship. For the unversed, Louis Barker proposed to Gaines back in December 2021 and they got married in May 2022.

According to reports by The Times of India, the major obstacle in the process of securing citizenship in the US for Barker was COVID-19. The same was reportedly told by Riley Gaines herself. According to Riley, Barker apparently denied getting vaccinated.

In the past, Riley had said that the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) vaccination requirements acted as barriers in the entire process. On November 27, 2024, she took to X and shared a tweet talking about the same. Riley wrote,

"Last week, I shared that my husband can’t get a green card because he refuses to take the Covid vax... Punish those who follow the rules, reward those who break them. Our immigration system is so broken."

In the tweet, she further wrote that she had received messages from hundreds of people who claimed to have faced the same experience at some point of time. The tweet further came along with a few screenshots of what appeared to have been the messages sent to her by several people. The tweet has already received more than 500K views.

The post further received mixed reviews with some being empathetic towards her and others urging her that vaccines had to be taken in order to secure the citizenship in the country.

As of now, it is unclear as to how the situation will alter since now Riley Gaines and her husband Louis Barker have a daughter who was born in the US.