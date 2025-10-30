“Praying for these women”: Riley Gaines reacts as Jennifer Welch slams conservative activist as “insufferable twat” only liked by “fake Christian’s”

Riley Gaines criticized Jennifer Welch for her comments in the podcast video (Image via Getty)

Riley Gaines recently responded to the comments made by Jennifer Welch in a viral video. Notably, the latter has been trending for different reasons, including that she laughed while watching footage of an individual celebrating the death of Charlie Kirk, as per Fox News.

Riley’s latest reply emerged from Jennifer’s claims that the former is liked only by the fake Christians. Gaines took to her official handle on X (formerly Twitter) on October 29, 2025, where she reposted the clip of Welch and wrote:

“They say these things about me merely because I said men are not women. That’s it. If you share that belief, they think the same about you. Such harsh words. Praying for these women.”

While Jennifer has not addressed Riley’s post so far, Welch’s words were seemingly targeted at Gaines’ ongoing dispute with U.S. representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The feud has taken a different turn due to a video, which was shared by a random individual on X, featuring Riley Gaines challenging AOC for a debate.

Jennifer addressed the same while speaking about Gaines in an episode of the podcast I’ve Had It, saying that the latter holds a “moral high ground” against Ocasio-Cortez. Welch mentioned that AOC would be one of her choices if she had to select something “Christ-like.”

Jennifer described Riley Gaines as an “insufferable twat”, adding that no one likes her at all. She further stated:

“The only place you can get a job is at bottom-feeder Fox News you insufferable twat. Nobody likes you except for the other fake Christians that enjoy in their spare time watching children get zip-tied.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has already responded to the video of Riley Gaines

The dispute between AOC and the Nashville, Tennessee-based political activist started on October 27, 2025. The latter shared a photo on social media at the time, which featured Ocasio-Cortez with New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani and US Senator Bernie Sanders.

Riley Gaines wrote below the snap that the US was “being destroyed.” However, AOC later replied to the former collegiate swimmer that she should have focused more on her game, referring to Riley taking the fifth position at the NCAA championship event around three years ago.

The debate did not stop, with the duo sharing multiple posts against each other. As mentioned, Gaines had challenged AOC in a video, and the latter seemingly addressed the same in a post by writing:

“And I would like to challenge this person to get a real job.”

On the other hand, Riley Gaines replied by writing that she has a “real job” and is a mother at the same time. Gaines referred to the fact that she is a mother, describing it as one of the “most important & rewarding” jobs in the entire world. She continued and wrote:

“I think if you had a baby girl like I do, you’d understand my positions a little better.”

Meanwhile, AOC’s response to Riley’s post is currently awaited. Also known as Riley Marie Gaines Barker, she has become a popular face due to her frequent appearances on the podcast Gaines for Girls.