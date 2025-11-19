Candace Owens claims a TPUSA employee received a text from Charlie Kirk saying, "They are going to kiII me" before he was assassinated

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 16: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on August 16, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air on Tuesday, August 17, 2021. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

Candace Owens had been quite vocal about her speculations and theories surrounding Charlie Kirk's assassination. From believing that Tyler Robinson wasn't the only culprit to speculating that the killer escaped through an underground tunnel system, Owens shared it all. Candace Owens recently sat for an interview with Myron Gaines for his YouTube channel.

In the interview that was released on November 18, Candace shared her opinions about a number of topics ranging from feminism to the current Trump administration. At one point during the interview, she was also asked about what she thought happened to Kirk. She further spoke about a lot of other details surrounding the death of the political activist.

According to Candace, Charlie Kirk was forced to be a Christian Zionist. She then said,

"I don't like the silence from turning point employees. I know for a fact, one of them, I'm not going to name, has a text message from Charlie the day before he died saying 'they are going to kill me.'"

She then questioned the TPUSA team and said,

"I do not like the way turning point is behaving. I've made that clear. And nobody is going to emotionally manipulate me and tell me that it's all good now. And to attack turning point would be to attack his legacy."

According to Candace Owens, Charlie Kirk told her a long time back that he was going to die young and that she'd be the only person to actually defend him.

Candace Owens shared her opinions about how Charlie Kirk's close people, like his wife Erika and Mikey McCoy, had been dealing

Myron Gaines asked Candace Owens what she felt about the way Erika Kirk and others were dealing with the loss. Candace answered the question by first speaking about Mikey McCoy. According to her, TPUSA had been trying to launch him as "the new Charlie." Candace added that everybody has been trying to "soft sell" Mikey to the public.

Candace Owens then opened up about Erika Kirk. She highlighted that people have been digging into her background as well as her family's. However, Owens said that she did not think that Erika had said any verifiable lie as of now. Owens continued,

"So, there's two things. She could be on autopilot and some people could be reading that the wrong way and thinking, 'Oh well... She's not acting right... Is she on autopilot because she fears something!'"

According to Candace, she had been criticized for not investigating and talking enough about Erika Kirk's parents on her show. She, however, clarified that Erika or her parents have not yet turned up at any point during her investigation. Candace Owens added that she would talk about everybody if they surfaced during her investigation.

The YouTube video has been viewed more than 275K times and liked about 18K times as of now. Many netizens have shared their reactions and responses in the comment section of the video. Clips from the interview could be found on platforms like X, formerly known as Twitter.