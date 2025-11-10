TPUSA's Alex Clark claims Candace Owens has nearly accused Charlie Kirk's close friends and mentors of orchestrating his death

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 28: Candace Owens is seen on set of "Candace" on February 28, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will air Tuesday, March 8, 2022 (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images)

TPUSA's Alex Clark recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, on November 9 and shared her opinion on Candace Owens digging into Charlie Kirk's assassination. Clark wrote that Candace has blamed almost everyone, including Charlie's mentors and close friends, for being involved in orchestrating his death.

In the beginning of the tweet, Clark cited her interview with The Wall Street Journal. Clark wrote that Candace described her tone in the interview to be "icky." According to Clark, Candace Owens accused her of not being concerned by Charlie's death. She even wrote that Candace suggested that Clark and TPUSA were "somehow exploiting Charlie’s death to advance our mission."

Clark continued,

"That was the beginning of Candace’s tirade against the very people Charlie called his closest friends and mentors. She’s stopped just short of outright accusing them of orchestrating his death."

Alex cited Candace Owens' CNN interview that apparently happened a "couple of days" after his assassination. Alex claimed that while Candace felt "icky" about the timing and tone in her WSJ interview, she didn't feel the same about her own interview. Alex further wrote in the lengthy tweet,

"Candace, positioning herself as Charlie's self-styled "David," claims she's only seeking truth... Unlike David, however, Candace hasn’t slain a giant. She's been sparring with a lightweight libtarded CNN reporter, and somehow still losing."

For the unversed, Candace Owens has come up with a series of conspiracy theories about Kirk's assassination. One of the most popular ones included her belief suggesting there could be an underground tunnel system that the killer used to escape after shooting Kirk from below.

Candace Owens recently said that she didn't believe that Tyler Robinson assassinated Charlie Kirk in September

On Friday evening, an interview of Candace Owens with CNN journalist Elle Reeve wasaired. She made some remarks about Charlie Kirk's assassination during the conversation that garnered attention. According to Candace, she believed suspect Tyler Robinson was innocent and had no role in Kirk's death.

"I personally don't believe that Tyler Robinson killed Charles Curtis," said Candace.

Reeve soon asked Candace about the basis of her claims and if she had any proof to corroborate them. She claimed that she had "sources on both sides" who claimed that "weird Fed messages" were produced. Owens further claimed that the messages had no timestamp. At one point, Reeve asked Owens if she had any proof to support her claim about the messages being "made up."

To this, Candace Owens responded by saying,

"Yeah, but they didn't put timestamps on them and Discord came out and said they didn't exist."

Reeves then pointed out that according to reports the messages were text messages and were not obtained from Discord. Owens then clarified, stating that she had not read that those were text messages. When asked about Owens' source of information, she claimed that she has leaks. The conversation began getting viral on social media platforms, with many netizens sharing their opinions on it.

Tyler Robinson has been arrested in the Charlie Kirk assassination case and faces charges as well.