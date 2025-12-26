Fans roast Kanel Joseph for spending $500 on FaZe Clan merchandise after the streamer demands a refund amid the group members leaving

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 10: Kanel Joseph competes during the Global Gaming League's Everybody Games competition at HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas at Luxor Hotel and Casino on August 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for The Global Gaming League)

Amid the apparent creator exodus from FaZe Clan around Christmas, Kanel Joseph is being roasted by fans on X.

The YouTuber tweeted a screenshot of his recent purchases of the organization’s merchandise, seeking a refund. Joseph spent nearly $500 on FaZe gear, including $238 on two sweatpants and $258 on two zip-up hoodies. He captioned his X post:

“I need a refund @FaZeClan worst christmas ever 😒”

I need a refund @FaZeClan worst christmas ever 😒 pic.twitter.com/E0q1F2km8q — Kanel Joseph (@kaneljoseph) December 25, 2025

The tweet garnered numerous reactions, with many netizens roasting Kanel Joseph. @toroc4t, a V-tuber, wrote:

“U bought faze clan merch to wear outside?”

Another user shared a Homelander meme to troll Kanel Joseph:

“You bought faze merch for Christmas”

One user tweeted:

“People are leaving dawg, you still buying??”

Another one added:

“lil bro spent $500 on faze merch in the big 25😭 better off lighting the 500 on fire”

Someone wrote:

“Hell no, you deserve to keep that s*** for spending that much on faze gear”

For those unaware, FaZe Clan is seemingly on the verge of disintegration with the departure of several major creators.

The organization has yet to address the mass exodus over the Christmas weekend.

Multiple creators exit from FaZe Clan, amid rumors of a push for higher revenue cuts

Group members, including Adapt, JasonTheWeen, Lacy, Silky, and Stable Ronaldo, announced their departure from the organization on Christmas. Each creator used the phrase “Left @FaZeClan” to confirm their exit.

The coordinated exodus has been linked to rumors of an alleged push for 20% creator earnings by the new leadership.

Banks, the former CEO of FaZe clan, addressed the mass departures and distanced himself from the situation. He tweeted:

“I have nothing to do with what’s going at FaZe Clan right now. I left 4 months ago and have moved on with my life. Unfortunate to see, wishing everyone involved the best. If there’s anything I can do to help, I’m here. Nobody loves FaZe more than me.”

These guys had:



- Free housing

- Free filmers & staff

- All FaZe channels

- Zero % income shared



Their money and platforms all sky-rocketed after meeting me, but I’m the bad guy? None of it makes sense, and like I said above I’m going to get into all the details tomorrow. — Banks (@Banks) December 26, 2025

In a video posted on X, Banks discussed the hate he received after the creators left FaZe and criticized them, including PlaqueBoyMax.

He claimed that he did not earn anything from the group other than the salary. Banks shared that he will address everything on his Twitch stream. He added in a follow-up tweet:

PlaqueBoyMax had also spoken up, claiming that he left FaZe Clan in August because he had no control over his career and felt like a puppet.

However, neither the organization nor the creators have officially addressed the reason behind their departures, as of this writing.