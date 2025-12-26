Are FaZe Banks and PlaqueBoyMax beefing? Former FaZe Clan member calls streamer ungrateful and egotistical over his reaction to the group's split

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: PlaqueBoyMax attends ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sara Jaye/Getty Images for Complex)

Months after PlaqueBoyMax bid goodbye to FaZe Clan, he and Banks appear to be involved in an online beef. It first started as former CEO of the organization - whose legal name is Richard "Banks" Bengston - tweeted about having nothing to do with FaZe Clan's disintegration.

In a tweet uploaded on Thursday night, Banks claimed to have moved on with his life after leaving the Clan "4 months ago," and expressed his desire to help or support the group in any way possible.

PlaqueBoyMax plays a laughing sound after opening FaZe Banks post of him saying he had no involvement with the members leaving pic.twitter.com/4sWYtDdpNS — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) December 26, 2025

Apparently, his words sounded untrue to PlaqueBoyMax, who pointedly opened the tweet during a livestream, putting a Pinnochio emoji on screen. To make it funnier, Max even played a chorus laughing soundtrack as a reaction to Banks' tweet.

As a video of PlaqueBoyMax's livestream surfaced on social media, FaZe responded to it with a lengthy message in a tweet, saying:

"Max, I know we've had our individual differences, and I know I haven't seen eye-to-eye with a lot of the talent, but truthfully, honestly, I find you guys all to be incredibly ungrateful. I find you guys all to have insane egos. I think it's disgusting and makes me sick to my stomach."

Banks then called the entire FaZe clan "fake," claiming that it was the foundation upon which their business was built:

"You guys are these best actors on planet earth, made a complete career out of all of it... These are the same guys that said they f**king hated your guts after you left. You have a program, and you have an ego of the size, you think you're Travis Scott."

FaZe continued to recount alleged conversations with PlaqueBoyMax where the latter criticised the content of other streamers. These were the same creators that Max ultimately collaborated with for his gains. He added that he was called "a f**king retard" for forcing a relationship with Max, concluding with:

"I would hope that anyone watching could sit here and understand why I would be frustrated while a f**king entire hate mob is coming after me on f**king Christmas. - my first Christmas without my mom."

Bengston's first tweet referenced the rumors of multiple creators making an exit from the FaZe Clan in recent weeks.

JasonTheWeen was the first one to quit FaZe Clan

​

Left @FaZeClan



14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come. — Adapt (@FaZeAdapt) December 26, 2025

Bengston's first tweet referenced the rumors of multiple creators making an exit from the FaZe Clan in recent weeks.

It all started with JasonTheWeen's announcement of leaving the organization in a tweet. Within hours of his tweet, the same message was posted by other members of the Clan, including Adapt, Silk, Stable Ronaldo, and Lacy.

​