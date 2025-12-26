Timothée Chalamet included in Kardashian-Jenner gingerbread house for Christmas

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

Timothée Chalamet was recently included in the Kardashian-Jenner family’s long-standing Christmas tradition, signaling his continued presence in Kylie Jenner’s life amid ongoing public interest in their relationship.

During the 2025 holiday season, Chalamet’s name appeared on the family’s elaborate gingerbread house, an annual display known for featuring the names of family members and close partners. The detail was revealed through an Instagram Story shared by Atiana De La Hoya, stepdaughter of Travis Barker. In the image, Chalamet’s name was iced directly above Kylie Jenner’s name on the roof of the gingerbread house.

The gingerbread house included the names of Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, and their respective spouses and children. Kendall Jenner, Kris Jenner, her boyfriend Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner’s mother MJ were also listed.

Timothèe made it to the whole family gingerbread house pic.twitter.com/XppmN0wgGa — Brittney (@itsbrittneyr) December 25, 2025

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet relationship update

Despite persistent rumors about the status of her relationship with Chalamet, multiple sources have indicated that the couple remains together.

In November, reports circulated suggesting difficulties in their relationship. One source told the Daily Mail:

“This has happened before — but she talked him into getting back together.” The source added, “She is crazy about him so that could well happen again.” Another source at the time stated that the relationship was not “completely over,” explaining, “He is filming quite a bit, and she feels that she has to chase him. She is putting in the work more than him.”

Speculation increased when Chalamet did not attend Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday celebration. However, People later reported that the couple was “still together and doing ‘great.’” A source told the outlet that Chalamet was unable to attend the event because he was filming “Dune: Part Three” out of the country.

According to the same source, Kylie and Chalamet try to see each other “every few weeks,” adding, “He has a few days off for the holidays so they’re making plans.”

Earlier this month, the pair appeared together at the Los Angeles premiere of “Marty Supreme,” wearing coordinated orange outfits, which further drew attention from fans and media. While it remains unclear whether Chalamet attended the family’s Christmas celebrations in person, his inclusion in the gingerbread house reflects his acknowledged place within the Kardashian-Jenner holiday tradition.