"I felt used": Justin Bieber on finding faith in Jesus after he claims the music industry "didn't always protect" his soul

Justin Bieber recently shared a few Instagram posts on the occasion of Christmas Eve on Wednesday, December 24. The singer described the festival as a period when people can request the things they want to have, adding that it even reminds people about the fact that Jesus Christ forgives everyone.

Justin Bieber wrote that it is not easy to ignore when Jesus Christ reveals that he is “willing and able.” The artist said that he expects everyone to follow the same thing. He further stated:



“I grew up in a system that rewarded my gift but didn’t always protect my soul. There were moments I felt used, rushed, shaped into something I didn’t fully choose. That kind of pressure leaves wounds you don’t see on stage. I’ve carried anger. I’ve asked God why. But Jesus keeps meeting me in the middle of the pain - not excusing what hurt me, but teaching me how not to become better.”



The So Random! star revealed that Jesus has managed to heal him, and he has suffered a lot of pain that “shaped” him at one point, helping him to describe the entire experience in a better way. Bieber wrote that Jesus even helped him to restore his identity.







Justin Bieber said that he is a completely different person compared to what the music industry wanted out of him. He continued by writing:



“I don’t want to burn the music industry down. I want to see it made new – safer, more honest, more human. Healing doesn’t make me silent. It makes me free to tell the truth without hatred.”



The Simpsons star continued by again referring to his pain, saying that it was real and he was sharing everything as an individual who was not suffering anymore.

The London, Ontario, native started by opening up on how an individual changes after a talented individual enters a “powerful system.” He said that the pressure from the music industry can specifically contribute to such situations.

Justin Bieber also explained that the music industry always prefers performance instead of wholeness. He even claimed that a person’s image and the output that they can offer are more important in the musical world. The Repeat After Me star continued by explaining how pain can impact anyone.



“Pain often becomes the birthplace of: • Conscience • Boundaries • A new definition of success. Justin stepping back, speaking about health, faith, and rest mirrors this pattern. “I have learned to be content whatever the circumstances.” (Philippians 4:11). That’s radical freedom,” he added.



The Behaving Badly star then started speaking about Paul from the Bible, saying that his letters always spoke up against injustice and addressed the protection of communities alongside reframed power. Justin Bieber wrote that Paul never lied about his honesty and pain, and people were always a priority for him.

In another post , he revealed how he has changed after being healed by Jesus Christ and wrote:



“Because I’m healed, I can forgive. Not to pretend injustice didn’t happen, but so it doesn’t keep living through me. “Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.” (Romans 12:21). I don’t want revenge. I want redemption.”



Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s new album, Swag II, came out earlier this year. The project was released in less than two months after Swag.