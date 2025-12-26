Who are the founders of FaZe Clan? History explored amid four of its key members quitting the group

KATOWICE, POLAND - MARCH 03: Team FaZe Clan during Counter-Strike: Global Offensive semi final game between Astralis and FaZe Clan on March 3, 2018 in Katowice, Poland. (Photo by PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images)

FaZe Clan, the popular eSports entertainment brand founded in 2010, has announced that four of its original members are leaving after over a decade. Multiple members of the group took to X (formerly Twitter) to share personal statements that began with "left@FaZeClan." FaZe Clan, which was founded by three friends, ClipZ (Eric Rivera), House Cat (Jeff Emann), and Resistance (Ben Christensen), has dominated the online gaming world for years.

This news of several members leaving comes just months after longtime CEO Richard Bengston, popularly known as Banks, stepped down from his role. In July, reports of his alleged involvement in a crypto controversy surfaced after he and streamer Adin Ross promoted MLG Coin, which later crashed. Following this, a screenshot from a private chat was leaked, showing Banks blaming Adin Ross for the failure of the cryptocurrency venture. Shortly after the screenshot become public, Banks resigned from his role as the CEO.

More about FaZe Clan and it's 15-year history, as several key members leave the group

FaZe Clan members took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, December 25, to announce their personal statements about leaving the group. According to Complex News, FaZe Clan, previously known as FaZe Snipping, was founded with the aim of unlocking the highest level of gameplay in Call of Duty. Soon after its founding, the group gained a massive following and went on to establish itself as one of the first YouTube gaming channels.

A section of FaZe Clan's website describes the organization as “the center of gaming, sports, culture, and entertainment, contributing to how the next generation consumes content, plays, and shops.”

It further states that FaZe Clan is "one of the world’s most prominent and influential gaming organizations known for its disruptive original content and hyper-engaged global fanbase of 250 million combined across social platforms.”

In just two years, by 2012, the group expanded its roster to accommodate more members and began competing in various eSports competitions around the world. FaZe Clan's rising popularity around the world led to high-profile partnerships, including one with Miami Dolphins in 2018, as well as collaborations with English soccer teams like Manchester City.

One of the most prominent members of FaZe Clan, Alexander Prynkiewicz, popularly known as Adapt, who had been with the group since 2013, took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce his departure. He wrote:

"Left @FaZeClan. 14 Years. Over half of my life, I’d be lying if I said this didn’t hurt, but it had to be done. Thank you to everyone who’s been apart of this journey, the best is yet to come."

Some of the other members who have left include Silky, Lacy, Stable Ronaldo, and Jason the Ween. The sudden news of multiple members exiting the group has led to wide range of reactions from fans, with many expressing their sadness over the collective decision of longtime members leaving their beloved eSports organization.

Moreover, this sudden exodus comes amid reports that Adin Ross, who had previously submitted a $20 million bid to buy the FaZe Clan, has reportedly had his offer accepted.