"These lies have real consequences for me" - FaZe Temperrr claims he was removed from the FaZe Clan roster without a call or text over allegations

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 29: FaZe Apex, FaZe Adapt, Offset, FaZe Temperrr and FaZe Teeqo attend the FaZe Clan Celebrity Pro-AM at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 29, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images)

FaZe Temperrr had taken to X on Monday and shared his side of the story regarding the drama within FaZe Clan. In a series of tweets, Temperrr claimed that he was removed from the roster without any prior intimation. In one of the tweets, he complained that one of his close associates made such gruesome allegations against him even after working together for so long.

He further pointed out that there were consequences behind the accusations made against him. Temperrr wrote in a tweet,

"Watching someone I once trusted turn something that serious into entertainment is evil. This isn't content. These lies have real consequences for me, my family, and my son. And instead of a call or text, I was just cut off the roster today. No conversation. Nothing from the people I stood beside for over a decade."

In a follow-up tweet, he said that he had made some bad decisions in life in the past, but things changed when he got married and then had a son. According to FaZe Temperrr, the allegedly false accusations were most harmful to his kid than anybody else.

Temperrr added that he will continue to ensure that his child grows up knowing only the truth about him and not the drama or the allegations. For the unversed, he was accused of being involved in pedophilia by FaZe Clan co-founder Nordan "Rain" Shat, in a livestream dated September 14.

Exploring more about the drama involving the FaZe Clan co-founders FaZe Temperrr and Nordan "Rain" Shat

As mentioned previously, the controversy between FaZe Temperrr and FaZe Rain started after the latter made some remarks during a recent livestream. According to Rain, he left the organization in April of last year, and an alleged "pedophilia" situation happened within FaZe Clan. He said,

"Part of the reason I left FaZe was because of it. I couldn't be side by side who did something like that. I wanted to speak but just felt so f**king bad, and eventually I just couldn't take it anymore."

In a later stream, Rain confirmed that he was talking about Temperrr being the person related to the allegations. Rain said during the livestream that Temperrr had admitted to having s*xual encounters with two 16-year-olds. According to him, FaZe Temperrr late revised the story, claiming that one was a 17-year-old and the other one did not take part in the encounter.

Rain further told that he had spoken to Ricky "Banks" Bengston and FaZe Apex, before speaking about the situation publicly. According to The Express Tribune, Banks too confirmed that Rain was talking about Temperrr. Banks further stated that Temperrr had, however, denied any wrongdoing. Shortly after this drama began, Temperrr took to social media and posted videos on the matter.

In the first video, he denied the allegations and even described feeling "disgusted". He even went about accusing Rain of using these allegations to "blackmail" him. He uploaded a second video, in which he opened up about having a s*xual encounter with a 17-year-old, without knowing about it in the beginning.

According to Temperrr, even though it was the legal age in New York, he was not comfortable with the situation once he became aware of it.

In the recent series of tweets, FaZe Temperrr highlighted that these allegations were having a negative impact not just on him but on his family as well. Rain later apologized and retracted his statement about Temperrr, claiming that he didn't know that the latter wasn't aware of the age.