“Never told me that he didn’t know their age”: FaZe Rain apologizes for calling FaZe Temperrr a pedophile, retracts accusatory statement

New video sheds light on a reported apology as FaZe Clan drama continues to unfold.

The ongoing feud between longtime FaZe Clan members has taken yet another turn. FaZe Rain (real name Nordan Shat) has reportedly walked back one of his most explosive accusations yet by calling fellow co-founder FaZe Temperrr (Thomas Oliveira) a pedophile. The controversy erupted when Rain during a stream earlier this month alleged that someone in FaZe had been involved with a minor, later identifying Temperrr as the person he meant.

Temperrr responded with an emotional denial, calling the claim “sick, twisted and insane” and explaining that a past encounter involved someone he did not know, who was 17 at the time. Now, a video shared by AkademiksTV on X shows Rain claiming that Temperrr’s own wife told him Temperrr had privately apologized during a four-hour phone call about the fallout from the allegations.

FaZe Rain apologizes for calling FaZe Temperrr a pedophile and retracts his statement

In the video clip posted by AkademiksTV, FaZe Rain recounts a lengthy phone call between himself and FaZe Temperrr’s wife, saying she shared how deeply the “pdf allegations” had impacted their family. According to Rain, Temperrr’s wife revealed that Rain had expressed regret over what he had said and had apologized to her about the accusations. This marks the first indication from anyone close to Rain that he has attempted to take back his earlier claims.

FaZe Rain says he got off a 4-hour call with FaZe Temperrr’s wife, where she was venting about how these pdf allegations have negatively impacted their lives. He says he retracts calling FaZe Temperrr a pdf because Temperrr said he didn’t know the girl’s real age, and Rain… pic.twitter.com/v0ehpA8FSA — Akademiks TV (@AkademiksTV) September 16, 2025

Rain emphasized that during their conversation, Temperrr’s wife did not defend the allegations and instead seemed intent on mending the fallout between the two longtime collaborators. He also reiterated that Rainr’s original understanding of the situation was incomplete, saying, “He [Temperrr] never told me that he didn’t know their age,” referring to the individual involved in the incident that fueled the accusations. Temperrr has maintained that he believed everyone was of legal age at the time and only learned afterward that one person had been 17.

Rain has previously said he had confronted Temperrr about the situation, believing he was protecting FaZe’s reputation, but appears to now recognize the damage caused by publicly labeling Temperrr a pedophile without full context. This video signals that the tension between the two might be easing after months of public hostility.

