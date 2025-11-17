Candace Owens' seemingly bizarre Britney Spears trafficked by Lou Taylor rant goes viral as pop star shares slumber party video with Kim Kardashian

Candace Owens referred to everything that has happened with other individuals while explaining her point (Image via Getty)

Candace Owens made claims of Britney Spears being reportedly trafficked by Lou Taylor, the ex-manager of Justin Bieber. The claims arrived after the latter shared an Instagram video on November 16, 2025, where she was spotted with Kim and Khloe Kardashian. A few of the trio’s children were also seen in the clip as the group spent some time together.

In an episode of her podcast that aired a day before Britney’s post, Candace noted that some individuals lack the required qualifications to lead an organization.



“I’ve arrived at this same conclusion that there’s some sort of an infiltration that seems to be happening with Calvary Chapels and here’s where we are. That’s ridiculous. This can’t be a coincidence. There can’t be this many people that are having this experience and have this much scandal involving this church”, Owens said.



Candace mentioned that she received an email from an anonymous person who worked for Lou in the past. Owens displayed a screenshot of the mail, which alleged that Taylor’s church was a “ruse” and that Lou was possibly linked to the CIA and Massage in some manner.

The mail also stated that Lou was allegedly associated with Glen Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.







The individual who sent the mail says that a reporter had once claimed that Britney Spears was “held out” a few years ago, and it was linked to Epstein.

The mail additionally alleged that Lou Taylor built a house in Thousand Oaks, California, where the singer had been staying for a long time.

Candace Owens said that big companies use their agents to control people and even take the help of a “hostile takeover” in certain situations.



“There’s a number of ways that that can be accomplishes. First and foremost, the psychosis. ‘Oh my, she’s having a mental breakdown. She needs a break. She’s really tired. Britney’s been put on a psych 5150 hold”, Owens added.



Candace Owens shared examples of other individuals to prove her claims

The podcaster recalled the time when Kanye West was put on a 5150 hold.

Owens said that the rapper was reading a Bible at the time and that Kim Kardashian, who was his wife during that period, reportedly did not have any issues with everything that was happening.

Candace Owens stated that the media does not focus on the truth behind such events.

The political commentator addressed Elijah Schaefer, claiming that the companies allegedly make an individual bankrupt to have control over them. She continued by saying:



“Your consequence will be that you have no more money. And Michael Jackson, despite the fact that he was beating Sony, he was owning his own catalog and almost owned the Beatles catalog. And that’s when they swept in and they took down Michael Jackson. He died broke, right?”



Candace said that even the media is used by some companies to damage anyone’s reputation. Owens added that the Me Too Movement is one of the examples, and no one cares about who has purchased the companies, instead of the truth behind the allegations.

Owens claimed that apart from the media, an individual’s death allegedly helps to take over any company.

Candace Owens stated that she once spoke to singer and songwriter, Courtney Love, who claimed that certain companies are a “mafia” that aims to take over everything.

Owens once again started speaking at Lou Taylor’s church, alleging that the CIA has been involved in its backstory.



“They even explicitly tell the true story about all these hippies. Well, the hippie movement was not organic. It was not real. It was a psychological operation. That is a fact. Okay? That is not a crazy musing. It is simply a fact that they brought this and this really became a way to ultimately attack the Christian faith to divide the Christian faith”, Owens said.



Candace ended by saying that people must focus on the Calvary Chapel and know everything that is going on inside the churches, irrespective of the fact whether they are researching Justin Bieber, Britney Spears, or Courtney Love.

As of this writing, Candace Owens’ latest podcast episode on YouTube has received more than one million views.

However, Lou Taylor or Britney Spears have not responded to the claims made in the video.