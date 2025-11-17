What is the controversy with Samara Boulter? Zuza Beine friendship drama explored as former's crash out video leads to loss of followers

Former Glow House member Samara Boulter calls out the group months after Zuza Beine death. (Image via Instagram/@zuzas_way_to_healing, @realglowhouse)

Samara Boulter, 18, who was friends with late influencer Zuza Beine, recently called out some members of the Gen-Z collaborative group, the Glow House. Her online meltdown eventually resulted in a significant loss of followers on TikTok.

According to the r/samarasnark Reddit subgroup, the teen's follower count on TikTok reduced to 5.9 million from 6 million in 24 hours.

Boulter slammed certain Glow House members for how they had treated Zuza Beine in the past. Taking to TikTok, Boulter said she had a "whole list" of complaints that had been building up for months. Zuza Beine passed away in September this year after a prolonged cancer battle. She was 14 at the time of her death.

While appreciating founder Gianna Harner for putting together a group of women to platform their talent and make them feel empowered, Boulter claimed most of the influencers in the group were "fake as f*ck".

Boulter called out fellow Glow House member Lei Lei's friend, Alexis Denecheau, over the latter's comments on Zuza Beine. An alleged screenshot capturing a conversation between Alexis and another individual showed the two making fun of Zuza's hair loss. The late teen had shared her hair loss journey due to chemotherapy with her followers.

Alluding to Alexis Denecheau's alleged comments, Boulter shot fires at her in her TikTok video:

"F*ck you! Zuza knew every word you said about her, you d*mb b*tch! You don't think that hurt her?"

Boulter further challenged Alexis that she would physically attack her if they ever meet again in person. She said:

"For Zuza, bro, I would do so much."

Samara Boulter also called out content creator @paultooreall for using the #comedy hashtag on a video about Zuza.

Boulter critiqued the Glow House for neglecting her health struggles when she experienced a drastic weight loss of 25 lbs in three weeks. She wished for many of the Glow House creators' careers to end. Boulter eventually added she was namecalling the members in Zuza's honor.

However, Boulter's rant was not received well by many. They accused the influencer of using Zuza's death as an excuse to stir drama. Some people also pointed out Boulter's mental health was in decline and advised her to seek professional help.