What is the controversy with Samara Boulter? Zuza Beine friendship drama explored as former's crash out video leads to loss of followers

Zuza Beine's mother issues statement following Samara Boulter's meltdown online
posted by Amrita Das
Monday 11/17/2025 at 1:35AM EST
  • Former Glow House member Samara Boulter calls out the group months after Zuza Beine death. (Image via Instagram/@zuzas_way_to_healing, @realglowhouse)
    Samara Boulter, 18, who was friends with late influencer Zuza Beine, recently called out some members of the Gen-Z collaborative group, the Glow House. Her online meltdown eventually resulted in a significant loss of followers on TikTok.

    According to the r/samarasnark Reddit subgroup, the teen's follower count on TikTok reduced to 5.9 million from 6 million in 24 hours.

    Boulter slammed certain Glow House members for how they had treated Zuza Beine in the past. Taking to TikTok, Boulter said she had a "whole list" of complaints that had been building up for months. Zuza Beine passed away in September this year after a prolonged cancer battle. She was 14 at the time of her death.

    While appreciating founder Gianna Harner for putting together a group of women to platform their talent and make them feel empowered, Boulter claimed most of the influencers in the group were "fake as f*ck".

     

    Boulter called out fellow Glow House member Lei Lei's friend, Alexis Denecheau, over the latter's comments on Zuza Beine. An alleged screenshot capturing a conversation between Alexis and another individual showed the two making fun of Zuza's hair loss. The late teen had shared her hair loss journey due to chemotherapy with her followers.

    Alluding to Alexis Denecheau's alleged comments, Boulter shot fires at her in her TikTok video:

    "F*ck you! Zuza knew every word you said about her, you d*mb b*tch! You don't think that hurt her?"

    Boulter further challenged Alexis that she would physically attack her if they ever meet again in person. She said:

    "For Zuza, bro, I would do so much."

    Samara Boulter also called out content creator @paultooreall for using the #comedy hashtag on a video about Zuza.

    Boulter critiqued the Glow House for neglecting her health struggles when she experienced a drastic weight loss of 25 lbs in three weeks. She wished for many of the Glow House creators' careers to end. Boulter eventually added she was namecalling the members in Zuza's honor.

    However, Boulter's rant was not received well by many. They accused the influencer of using Zuza's death as an excuse to stir drama. Some people also pointed out Boulter's mental health was in decline and advised her to seek professional help.

    Statement issued on Zuza Beine's official IG following Samara Boulter's online crash out

    After Samara Boulter lashed out at Glow House members and called them out for their alleged mean words for Zuza Beine, the late teen's mother, Dagmara Beine, issued a statement.

    Taking to Zuza's IG on Friday, Dagmara wrote:

    "During this unimaginably difficult time as we prepare to celebrate Zuza's life, I need to address something that breaks my heart to even mention."

    Dagmara continued:

    "Since Zuza's passing, false information has been spread about her and our family."

    Without taking any names, Zuza's mother accused a certain individual, who has been "clearly struggling", of using the late teen's death "as a platform to attack us with mistruths." Dagmara added:

    "Despite our efforts to help this person to get support, we can no longer stay silent while lies are told about our daughter."

     

     

     

     

    Contrary to Samara Boulter's claim about her and Zuza being best friends, Dagmara wrote:

    "Zuza's best friend for the past three years was Khloe. They simply didn't feel the need to validate their friendship on social media. And that was beautiful."

    It is uncertain if Dagmara's words were a jab at how Boulter's recent drama centred on Zuza's death. The mother continued:

    "The noise you may be seeing online does not represent Zuza's actual life or relationships."

    Dagmara reminded everyone that her late daughter preferred to focus on "positivity, authenticity, and lifting others up." She added Zuza never liked "drama" and would have been "heartbroken to see her memory used this way."

    Zuza Beine's mother asked everyone to give them "space to grieve and prepare to honor our daughter." Dagmara requested Zuza's supporters not to pay heed to "false narratives". She further notified everyone about an open invitation for a gathering to celerbate Zuza's life.

    The event was scheduled for Sunday, November 15, at 3:15 pm CT. Zuza's parents put in a request for attendees to wear pink in their daughter's honor.

