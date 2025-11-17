“I had never heard of the guy”: Internet reacts to viral Sebastian Maniscalco sketch as comedian responds to Marcello Hernandez impression

Sebastian Maniscalco performs onstage at Ryman Auditorium for "Nobody Does This" Tour on June 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee (Image via Getty)

On a recent Saturday Night Live episode, cast member Marcello Hernandez mimicked comedian Sebastian Maniscalco, a moment the comedian later acknowledged on an Instagram Reel of the sketch.

"Nailed it," wrote Sebastian.

The sketch centres on a bachelor party where the groom-to-be, played by Glen Powell (the show's host), surprises his friends by inviting Sebastian Maniscalco, portrayed by Marcello Hernández.

When Glen opens the door, Marcello enters wearing a maroon coat, a black turtleneck and a grey wig, immediately launching into exaggerated gestures and a dramatic retelling of being stuck in traffic, before shifting into a rant about how much he hates the board game Twister.

"I'm driving my car. And I got the stick shift goin'. And then the traffic was on another level! Okay? And then this genius cuts me off. And I'm like, 'Why would you do that?!' You know what's a game I don't like? I don't like Twister. You heard of this Twister? The guy goes, 'Put your right foot on yellow,' right? And then the son of a bitch, he goes, 'Left hand to purple.' Now my hand is in my rectum! And I go, 'It's not supposed to be there!'"

Meanwhile, a Reddit user raised a question of whether Sebastian Maniscalco is "mainstream enough to justify an entire sketch revolving around an impersonation of him?" Another user agreed, adding that although they weren't familiar with him, "the sketch worked fine for me."

"Yeah same. Marcello can be hit or miss for me but the commitment to the physical performance was great. Also come on, that jump. Well done dude," commented another user.

Many others admitted they didn't know Sebastian Maniscalco but still praised Marcello Hernandez's impression of him.

"I don't know anything about Sebastian maniscalco besides his role in the super mario bros movie and that one he did with Robert deniro, but this honestly way to funny 😂."

"i have no idea who sebastian maniscalco is but that impression is gonna go down in marcello snl history that was incredible," another user stated.

Marcello's impression of Sebastian drew widespread praise online.

"Marcello’s Maniscalco impersonation was top tier, and then Glen joining in at the end 😭😂" one user remarked.

"Glen Powell right now is trying to not laugh at marcello hernandez do a perfect over the top sebastian Maniscalco," another user commented.

"Our relationship has always been based on ripping each other apart": Sebastian Maniscalco's wife, Lana Gomez, reflects on the key to his marriage

Sebastian Maniscalco, who began his stand-up comedy career at The Comedy Store in West Hollywood, married Lana Gomez in August 2013. In a June 2024 interview with People Magazine, Gomez shared that the key to hr relationship with husband "has always been based on ripping each other apart."

"Our relationship has always been based on ripping each other apart — I think that’s one of the keys of our relationship."

Maniscalco chimed in, adding:

"Laughing at our shortcomings and whatnot is kind of what keeps the relationship so vibrant and so alive."

In a 2015 interview with The Fighter and The Kid podcast, Sebastian revealed that he met Lana at the gym after he asked his gym trainer if he had any "good-looking" clients. His trainer scheduled a session right after hers.

"I said All right, put me in at 7:00. I came in, checked her out, she's very very attractive. I started coming into the gym after that with full cologne, baby oil hair, the whole thing. So much so where when my trainer was training me on the mat, the mat was filled with oil from my body. He goes 'What are you doing?' I go 'I oiled up, you know, I'm going to hit on Lana," he told People Magazine.

The couple went on to welcome two kids, daughter Serafina Simone in 2017 and son Caruso Jack Maniscalco two years later.