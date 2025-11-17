“Please tell me this is a joke”: Comedian Jeff Dye deletes GoFundMe following backlash over fundraiser after announcing Texas move in Joe Rogan podcast

Jeff Dye attends the 2018 NBCUniversal Winter Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 9, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Jeff Dye caused a lot of adverse reactions on social media after launching a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe to sponsor his move to Texas from California. The comedian, who recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, spoke about being scared of California governor Gavin Newsom’s policies and potentially moving to Texas.

He also cited the state’s government’s response to the LA fires earlier this year as a reason for his potential move.

Dye, who then created a GoFundMe page to receive donations for his move out of California, received a lot of backlash on social media for his action.

Largely, netizens criticized Dye for launching a fundraiser for his move despite being a well-known comedian. People took to social media to point out the absurdity behind a celebrity creating a funding page.

A netizen took to X to criticize Dye’s action, and wrote,

“Please tell me this is a joke. (The GoFundMe, not the move)”

Another netizen made fun of Dye’s call for funds, and added,

“Can’t be a very good comedian if you need a go fund me for like, what, $2k? I’ll give you the whole 2k of you get on camera and admit you’re a little pi** baby who believes in nothing.”

While poking fun at Dye’s decision to launch a fundraiser, an internet user remarked,

“lol you're making a gofundme to move? real bootstraps sh*t, what a cowboy”

Another commentator referred to Dye’s GoFundMe page and while making fund of the comedian’s decision to move out of LA, wrote,

“The grift has dried up in LA apparently. Gotta find new suckers.”

One netizen made a reference to Dye’s earlier comments on handouts, and said,

“I thought this guy didn’t believe in handouts?”

While netizens on social media largely criticized Dye’s decision to create a fundraising page, some internet users understood the impetus behind the comedian’s action and showed their support.

A fan of Dye echoed the comedian’s sentiments, and took to X to write,

“I just donated $5. California is trash. I’m stuck here because my wife has her dream job. One day we’ll be free too. Living vicariously through you for now”

After receiving backlash on social media for his GoFundMe page, Jeff Dye deleted the fundraiser

The response to Jeff Dye requesting funds on GoFundMe to move to Texas from California was overwhelmingly negative. In the wake of the fundraiser, which had initially listed $26,000 as its target amount, Dye deleted the fundraiser.

In a screen grab of the now-deleted GoFundMe page, posted to X, the comedian had written,

“Comedian Jeff Dye is making the bold move from California to Texas to dive deeper into the comedy scene and connect with likeminded individuals. This journey is driven by a passion for comedy and a desire to find a community that shares his creative vision. Join us in supporting Jeff as he embarks on this exciting new chapter!”

Dye referred to his dislike for LA, and added,

“In my own words : "LA has become such a liberal c**spool that it is no longer worth being a part of. I don't want to continue to give my tax dollars to state that l've lost hope in. Jordan Peterson once said "if people aren't listening, stop talking to them." I wanna talk to my people.”

A few days earlier, during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Dye shared that he was looking for homes to settle in Texas. As per The New York Post, he said,

“I’m kind of in this kind of LA thing, and I could be guilty of being a victim of what I’m absorbing in my algorithm. But Gavin Newsom scares the sh*t out of me and I don’t want to be a part of it.”

After his plan to post a GoFundMe backfired on social media and he deleted his page, Dye responded to the backlash he received on social media, and wrote in a new post on X,

“Regarding my GoFundMe post. I thought it’d be funny and rich guys would make big donations and we’d all be like “haha Gavin Newsom sucks! Welcome to Texas” I was wrong , instead a bunch of loonies online went ape sh*t and lost their minds.”

Referring to his decision to delete the GoFundMe campaign, Dye added,

“Since it seemed overwhelmingly negative I took the L and removed the Gofundme. Refunded everyone. For the record this made me MORE conservative after seeing the “groups” it triggered.”

It remains to be seen if Dye is serious about his move to Texas and what the timeline of his planned move is.