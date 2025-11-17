What are "hoax pizza deliveries"? Marjorie Taylor Greene claims she is being doxxed and threatened with pipe bomb after Trump's remarks against her

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 22: U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) speaks to reporters outside of the U.S. Capitol Building after a vote on a funding bill that would avert a government shutdown on March 22, 2024 in Washington, DC. Greene spoke to reporters about introducing a motion to vacate U.S. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) over the bill’s passage. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

On Sunday evening, US rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene posted a lengthy tweet on X, revealing that she had been receiving "hoax pizza deliveries" and pipe bomb threats in the wake of Trump's comments against her.

A screenshot Greene attached with her tweet defines "hoax pizza deliveries" as an intimidation or a harassment tactic.

Often used against public figures like judges, politicians, or journalists, this tactic works by confirming their address, resulting in creating an environment of a potential security threat. Believed to be a prank, it aims at making the target uneasy and afraid of their well-being, or that of their family.

President Trump dropping truth bombs about Marjorie Traitor Greene on Truth Social tonight!



"Nobody cares about this traitor to our country" pic.twitter.com/9px6y2Dd3p — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 17, 2025

For the unversed, the comments Marjorie referred to in her tweet come from a series of Truth Social posts President Trump uploaded last week (on Friday night, November 14), criticizing the Georgia Congresswoman.

In one of the posts, Trump even called Greene a "traitor," writing:

"Wacky Marjorie "Traitor" Brown (Remember, Green turns to Brown where there is ROT involved!) is working overtime to try and portray herself as a victim when, in actuality, she is the cause of all of her own problems. The fact is, nobody cares about this traitor to our Country!"

In her tweet, rep. Greene called Trump's attacks at her "unwarranted and vicious," which acted as a dog whistle to the "dangeorous radicals" and could potentially lead to serious attacks on her family.

Greene's tweet also suggested that the timing of Trump's criticism was in sync with the voting on Epstein files, indicating that the President didn't want her to vote in favor of the files' release.

​ Marjorie Taylor Greene pushed for Epstein Files release in a CNN interview

I stood with President Trump when almost no one else would. I campaigned for him all over this country and spent millions of my own dollars helping him get elected.



That’s why being called a “traitor” isn’t just hurtful, it puts a target on my back and puts my life in danger.… pic.twitter.com/LPDjpldExn — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) November 16, 2025

Marjorie Taylor Greene's tweet about "hoax pizza deliveries" and pipe bomb threats comes in the wake of her exclusive interview with CNN's Dana Bash.

Aired on Sunday, November 16, the Georgia rep. doubled down on the release of Epstein files, saying:

"I stand with these women. I stand with rape victims, I stand with children who are in terrible sex abuse situations, and I stand with survivors of trafficking and those that are trapped in sex trafficking."

Greene also mentioned that she would keep playing her "small part" in the release of the files to ensure that the rich and powerful were not shielded after committing crimes.

The voting on the release of Epstein Files is expected to take place in the Congress on Tuesday, November 18.