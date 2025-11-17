Dollar Tree reintroduces Sour Patch Kids Coal Packs ahead of the 2025 holiday season

Sour Patch Kids Coal Packs Return to Dollar Tree for the 2025 Holiday Season (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Dollar Tree has brought back a seasonal candy favorite as the 2025 holiday season approaches, offering Sour Patch Kids Coal Packs for a limited time. The return of the product adds to the retailer’s lineup of affordable holiday treats, which many shoppers use as stocking stuffers, small gifts and for festive gatherings.

Sour Patch Kids has developed a reputation for releasing themed variations of the gummy candy that the company creates on a year-round basis, and Coal Packs are no exception. The product features black raspberry–flavored gummies coated with the familiar sour sugar that the brand is known for.

Customers have flocked to the Coal Packs in previous seasons due to their theme of fun and familiar flavor. Past reactions about how well the candy was received in previous years showed that some shoppers stated the product was popular in Christmas stockings, while others commented on its taste and sourness.

Sour Patch Kids expands holiday lineup with returning coal packs and new seasonal treats

The Coal Packs are priced affordably at Dollar Tree, which has helped the product gain popularity among shoppers around the holiday season. The candy is not unique to the retailer, but the chain may offer it at one of the lowest prices possible. The package will contain 3.1 ounces of candy, which is suitable for gift-giving parties and holidays.

Along with the Coal Packs, Sour Patch Kids will reintroduce various other holiday-themed products, which will be sold at stores such as Walmart and Amazon. These products include the Sour Patch Kids 24 Days of Mischief Advent Calendar, a daily candy unveiling around the countdown to the holiday.

The Sour Patch Kids Storybook is a themed story that comes with a king-size pouch of candy. Other products with a track record of returning are Sour Patch Kids Candy Canes, Red and Green Theater Box, Ornaments Stand-Up Pouch, and the Giant Theater Box multipack.

Another new product of this year is the Santa and Elves Soft and Chewy Candy pack, featuring gummies shaped seasonally in red and green. This product expands the brand's holiday offerings with character-themed products that align with the season's theme.

As the assortment of Sour Patch Kids holiday merchandise expands, customers will have a variety of themed choices to make as retailers shift to the busiest shopping seasons of the year. The fact that Dollar Tree included the Coal Packs in its seasonal menu gives customers a convenient choice of affordable holiday snacks.

With the holiday season approaching, the Coal Packs and other Sour Patch Kids products offer customers a wide range of options for gifts, stocking stuffers and holiday events. The additional seasonal inventory will be visible throughout retailers as demand rises during November and December.