“Who is Bubba?”: Mark Epstein clarifying Bill Clinton is not “Bubba” in Epstein email about “Trump blowing bubba” sparks wild theories online

The release of thousands of Epstein Estate documents on Wednesday, October 12, sparked new controversy involving President Trump.

A recently uncovered 2018 email conversation between the disgraced financier and his brother, Mark, mentioned a name “Bubba,” as they talked about POTUS.

The now-viral conversation began with Mark asking Jeffrey Epstein:

“How are you doing? A while back you mentioned that you were prediabetic. Has anything changed with that? What is your boy Donald up to now?”

Jeffrey Epstein replied, “All good,” and revealed that Bannon was with him at that time. Bannon referred to the former Senior Counselor to the President and ex-White House Chief Strategist, Steve Bannon.

In response to his brother’s reply, Mark Epstein wrote the text that sparked speculations online:

“Ask him if Putin has the photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Jeffrey Epstein replied, “and I thought- I had tsuris,” to which Mark Epstein responded in the final message:

“You and your boy Donnie can make a remake of the movie Get Hard.”

Many linked the name Bubba to the 42nd POTUS, Bill Clinton, who has the same nickname.

While Bubba is a term of endearment, Mark Epstein later clarified in a statement that it had nothing to do with the former president.

The email and the press release have sparked wild theories online, with users trying to guess Bubba’s real identity.

@WUTangKids, an X account with over 281.5K followers on the platform, wrote:

“So he did blow someone it just wasn’t Clinton….ok got it….so who is Bubba?”

Read on to learn how others reacted to the leaked email exchange between the Epstein brothers mentioning the incumbent president’s name.

Internet users speculate Bubba’s identity, as Mark Epstein provides clarification on his 2018 conversation, mentioning Trump

NEW: Mark Epstein says that the "Bubba" he joked about with his brother Jeffrey Epstein "is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton." https://t.co/UWINMm20X1 pic.twitter.com/VPIM9OT7KX — Jacob Shamsian ⚖️ (@JayShams) November 16, 2025

Many guessed that Bill Clinton was the person the Epstein brothers mentioned in their recently surfaced private conversation from 2018.

However, Mark stated that Bubba in the email exchange did not refer to the former POTUS. Jacob Shamsian, a Business Insider correspondent, tweeted the statement from Jeffrey Epstein’s brother, which garnered various reactions on X.

“Maxwell had a horse named Bubba in upstate NYC. Her sister in Dallas might know?,” a user joked about Bubba’s real identity.

“Bubba was the name of Ghislaine's horse. Most likely this was an inside joke, and not real,” another user speculated.

“Must be him,” one user posted the photo of the eponymous Mad Max character.

“Bubba Watson? golfer. on the LIV tour. makes sense,” another one wrote.

Charles 'Bubba' Saulsbury Jr.’s name also emerged in the speculations. The Texas oil businessman, who is also a member of Saulsbury’s board of directors, has been a Trump supporter in the past, with many referring to him as a friend of JD Vance and Kash Patel. A user wrote:

“Here's a guess. Never thought it was Clinton.”

Another user shared a similar theory:

“Here is the real Bubba getting brain from '47,” a

Despite the speculations, the identity of Bubba remains undisclosed. In his statement to different outlets, Epstein insisted that the leaked email conversation was a “part of a humorous private exchange between two brothers.” He asserted (via The Advocate):

“[They] were never meant for public release or to be interpreted as serious remarks. [...] For the avoidance of doubt, the reference to ‘Bubba’ in this correspondence is not, in any way, a reference to former President Bill Clinton.”

Addressing the speculations around Bubba's identity being that of Bill Clinton, Mark Epstein added:

"Any attempt to conflate that reference with President Clinton, or to read sweeping implications into them, misrepresents both the purpose and the tone of the original correspondence. I want to be absolutely clear on this point so that the public record is not distorted and so that speculation does not unfairly implicate people who are not actually being referenced in those communications."

According to The Advocate, a spokesperson for Mark Epstein stated that Bubba referred to “a private individual who is not a public figure.”