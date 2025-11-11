Is Trump suing the BBC? US President's lawyers give the British broadcaster a deadline to "comply" with their demands over edited clip error

TOKYO, JAPAN - OCTOBER 29: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to journalists aboard Air Force One en route to South Korea on October 29, 2025 in Japan. Trump is traveling to South Korea for the APEC meetings, following an appearance at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia, and a trip to Japan, where he called on Japanese Emperor Naruhito and new Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Donald Trump is suing BBC over a Panorama documentary broadcast over a year ago - before the 2024 presidential election, seeking $1 billion in damages.

Per the media outlet, the lawsuit stems from a leaked memo, which highlights how a speech from President Trump, which was edited, with multiple segments put together, to suggest that he had encouraged 2021's Capitol Hill riots.

Trump's lawyers have given the BBC a deadline of 10pm on Friday to "comply" with its demands - or face being sued for £1bn.



The letter ends with "the BBC is on notice" 🔥



On Tuesday, November 11, Trump's legal team has sent the British media outlet a letter to comply with its demands within a deadline of Friday, November 14, by 10 PM. If not complied, they will sue BBC for $1 billion.

On Monday, BBC confirmed receiving Trump's legal notice, and stated that they would "respond directly" to it after reviewing it.

Meanwhile, BBC chairman Samir Shah formally apologized to the President for their "error of judgment" and admitted that his edited video clip "did give the impression of a direct call for violent action".

Trump's lawsuit threat against BBC has caused two executives to resign

The controversy surrounding Trump's lawsuit to BBC has already resulted in two top executives resigning from the outlet - Tim Davie, the Director General, and Deborah Turness, the News Chief Executive.

In his resignation mail, Davie mentioned the ongoing controversy to be a contributing factor behind his exit from BBC, writing:

"Like all public organisations, the BBC is not perfect, and we must always be open, transparent and accountable. While not being the only reason, the current debate around BBC News has understandably contributed to my decision."

Tim, who has spent 30 years at BBC, also mentioned that despite the outlet's overall performance, some "mistakes" had been made, for which he took the "ultimate responsibility".

He further expressed his desire to "create the best conditions and space" for the next Director General to positively shape the next Royal Charter, writing:

"I hope that as we move forward, a sensible, calm and rational public conversation can take place about the next chapter of the BBC. This timing allows a new DG to help shape the next charter. I believe we are in a strong position to deliver growth."

Similary, Deborah Turness also mentioned the "ongoing controversy around the Panorama on President Trump" as the reason behind her resignation, writing:

"In public life leaders need to be fully accountable, and that is why I am stepping down. While mistakes have been made, I want to be absolutely clear recent allegations that BBC News is institutionally biased are wrong."

Turness added that BBC's journalism was "more vital than ever" in today's "polarised world," and that she was proud of their work. Her final plea to the network was:

"Please keep the courage to continue our mission. I'm only sorry that I won't be there to lead and champion your brilliant journalism."

In the wake of Trump's deadline to BBC, whether or not the media outlet will comply with his demands by Friday remains to be seen.