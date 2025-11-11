NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 11: People participate in the 105th annual Veterans Day Parade on November 11, 2024, in New York City. Hundreds of people lined 5th Avenue to watch the biggest Veterans Day parade in the United States. This year's event included veterans, active soldiers, police officers, firefighters, and dozens of school groups participating in the parade, which honors the men and women who have served and sacrificed for the country. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

With Veterans Day looming on Tuesday, November 11, many Americans are already juggling their plans around the holiday. Federal bodies, banks, post offices and so on will observe a shutdown. Most schools, eateries, grocery markets and retail shops are slated to stay open.

Consequently, while government‑run services pause briefly every day, errands and shopping can proceed without a hitch. For anyone pondering what this Veterans Day will bring, banks, schools and the rest, here's a succinct snapshot of which doors will be locked and which will stay open.

Veterans Day 2025 closures and openings

Veterans Day 2025 lands on Tuesday, November 11, a day set aside to honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. Military, its origins reaching back to the 1918 armistice that brought World War I to a close. On a holiday, the day finds most government offices and institutions hitting the pause button: post offices stay shut, mail deliveries are put on hold and banks, including the names Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citibank, PNC, Capital One, Truist and JPMorgan Chase, close their branches.

At the time, shipping and delivery networks remain partly up and running: UPS still handles pickups and routine deliveries but services that rely on the USPS, such as UPS SurePost and UPS Mail Innovations are prone to hold‑ups, whereas FedEx locations and their offerings appear to be operating without interruption.

Across the country, schools are also marking the holiday; public schools in Stafford County, Prince William County, Fredericksburg City, Manassas City and Manassas Park City will be shut for the day. They are slated to resume their timetables on Wednesday, November 12. Retail stays busy on Veterans Day with big‑box names like Walmart, Target, Costco and neighborhood grocery stores all swinging their doors open, many of them sprinkling in discounts for veterans and active‑duty service members.

At the time, transit agencies, MTA, Metro‑North and Amtrak run on holiday‑adjusted timetables, delivering a steady flow of service. The day itself feels like a tug‑of‑war between pause and motion: government offices close, schools take a break. Stores, trains and essential utilities keep humming, letting the nation honor its veterans while the everyday rhythm carries on.

