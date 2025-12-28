Why was Zeruiah Jones arrested? Charges explored as Love After Lockup star’s mugshot goes viral

Reality TV star Zeruiah Jones was reported arrested on Saturday (Image via Facebook/Zeruiah Jones)

Zeruiah Jones, best known for appearing on We TV’s Love After Lockup, was reportedly arrested in Palm Beach County, Florida, on Saturday, December 27. The reality star’s mugshot also emerged on social media.

According to Starcasm, the online jail records confirm that Jones was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail on Saturday at 8:04 am local time. After her arrest, Zeruiah faced a felony charge of Aggravated Assault with a Weapon (with a deadly weapon, without intent to kill). She has also been charged with a misdemeanor for Battery (touch or strike).

The Boca Raton Tribune reported that the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the Life After Lockup star in connection with a violent incident. Based on the charges, the outlet stated that the incident seemingly involved a physical altercation and the use of a deadly weapon.

It remains unconfirmed whether the arrest was related to a domestic or a public dispute, and based on Zeruiah Jones’ online activity, her husband, Troy, accompanied her on Friday evening, as they were in Florida for an event.

Troy and Zeruiah Jones had a meet-and-greet in West Palm Beach before the latter’s arrest

The Love After Lockup couple was in Florida, hosting events around Christmas weekend. On Friday night, Troy and Zeruiah Jones had a meet-and-greet in Cru Lounge in West Palm Beach. They also engaged with the online viewers during a live session on Facebook. The situation seemed normal during their livestream.

Later, Zeruiah posted a thank-you note for Meka Bannister, a bartender at Palm Beach Polo Equestrian Club, for hosting her and her husband in Florida. The reality TV star wrote:

“Meka you really have been an inspiration to me this week. Everything you do is with excellence and I’m so grateful to not only have a new friend but to be able to meet and spend time in your city.”

Zeruiah added:

“It’s been nothing but good vibes, good food and lots of laughs. Thank you for ALL the work you put in to make sure we had an amazing time. If you’re in the West Palm Beach area make sure you follow for all the good events with all the good vibes. Thank you Meka !!! Appreciate you so much”

The incident reportedly happened after the meet-and-greet, as the Life After Lockup star was booked into jail on Saturday morning. It remains unclear whether Troy was also taken into custody, as neither he nor Zeruiah has posted about the incident yet.

The couple gained popularity after appearing on Love After Lockup. Troy had previously been incarcerated for seven years for criminal possession and attempted robbery. He later married Zeruiah, and they have remained together ever since. Earlier this year, in August, they also welcomed their son, Saje Isaac Jones.