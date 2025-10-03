Life After Lockup season 6 finale recap: Justine & Michael argue over wedding plans as Brooke & JK confront Alex’s pregnancy reveal

Life After Lockup season 6 (Image via Instagram/@loveafterlockup_wetv)

The Season 6 finale of Life After Lockup, which aired on October 3, 2025, focused on several relationship tensions as Brooke and JK confronted Alex’s pregnancy reveal while Justine and Michael navigated issues surrounding their wedding plans.

Brooke and JK’s conflict escalated when JK visited Alex, prompting police involvement.

Brooke questioned JK about the visit, referencing suspicions about infidelity.

Meanwhile, Justin and Michael faced financial obstacles related to their wedding, leading to discussions about how to move forward.

The finale highlighted unresolved disputes and the challenges the couples encountered after returning to life outside of incarceration.

Finale episode highlights on Life After Lockup season 6

Brooke and JK address Alex’s pregnancy reveal

The episode opens with JK explaining the reason for his visit to Alex. JK tells Brooke he needed to go and talk to Alex today, emphasizing that it was a necessary "visit."

Brooke asks him what the purpose of the visit was.

The situation escalates when local police arrive due to a noise complaint. Brooke and JK assure the officers, and the police leave. In a confessional, JK states,

"I'm on parole for eight years, man. I don't need the police showing up. My mama's out. I don't want to risk losing my freedom."

During their confrontation, Brooke questions JK’s actions regarding Alex, emphasizing that it doesn’t matter what his reason was and asserting he had no business being at Alex’s house, suggesting he may have "cheated" on her.

Flashbacks show Brooke confronting JK about lying regarding his whereabouts. She asks where he has been, while JK claims he was coming from a job search.

Brooke then points out that he is at Alex’s house, revealing that she tracked his location using a "tracker" to verify his movements.

Justine and Michael discuss wedding plans

The finale also covers a discussion between Justine and Michael regarding their upcoming wedding.

Michael informs Justine that they cannot go through with the "wedding," prompting questions about their budget.

Justin asks if they have no money, and Michael explains that they have less than 30,000 and that one of their businesses requires attention, noting that the M4 will cost 31,000 for a new engine.

Justine then questions the timing of this discovery, asking when Michael found out, and he replies that it was "a couple of weeks ago."

In a confessional, Justine emphasizes the impact of the situation, explaining that they always find a way to pull it through and that not everything is about making a return, highlighting that this moment is a "wedding." Michael adds,

"Now we have college tuition that's coming up, and it's becoming very stressful, because this wedding, it's not really that good of an investment."

The discussion continues in the present, with Justine expressing frustration over their repeated "song and dance" regarding communication and actions done behind Michael’s back.

Michael explains that his stress from the previous day prevented him from being honest earlier.

Couples attempt resolution

Despite the challenges, both couples take steps to resolve their conflicts.

Brooke’s confrontation with JK ends with physical and verbal altercations but concludes without a clear resolution regarding Alex’s pregnancy.

Brooke tells JK that she is "done" with the situation.

Meanwhile, Justine and Michael discuss moving forward, with Justine asking what is "stopping" them from having a wedding next year.

Michael responds affirmatively, and the couple exchanges expressions of love.

Stay tuned for more updates.