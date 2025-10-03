What happened between Justin and Michael on Life After Lockup season 6 finale? Details explored

Michael and Justin from Live After Lockup season 6 (Image via Getty)

The Season 6 finale of Life After Lockup, which aired on October 3, 2025, centered on Justin and Michael addressing serious issues in their relationship.

The episode showed the couple confronting unexpected financial difficulties and disagreements over their upcoming wedding plans.

Tensions arose as both parties navigated misunderstandings and miscommunications regarding money and commitments, leading to an emotionally charged conversation.

The episode also captured the couple’s efforts to reconcile and make plans for the future despite the obstacles they faced.

Justin and Michael’s confrontation on Life After Lockup season 6 finale

Financial issues revealed

Justin and Michael’s conversation in the finale highlighted their financial challenges and unaddressed business expenses.

Michael informed Justin that there was no "budget," explaining that the funds they expected were not actually available.

This prompted Justin to react strongly, emphasizing that even the money Michael had previously mentioned was completely gone, which added tension to their discussion about wedding and business plans.

Michael further clarified the situation, explaining,

“There's not even 30… It's more like 15. One of our businesses needs attention right now. The M4 is going to cost 31,000 for a new engine.”

Michael also mentioned that he had known about these issues for several weeks and had been going back and forth on "T," which was why he never disclosed the problem earlier, believing it would be covered.

Justin referenced their joint ventures, asking if they had gone in together for their business.

Michael confirmed that he had informed Jay they were not going to pursue the "barbershop."

Communication and trust concerns

The finale also focused on communication breakdowns between Justin and Michael. Justin expressed frustration over Michael’s handling of information, stating,

“You and I, we go over the same song and dance all the time. So once again, doing things behind my back.”

Michael admitted that he had been stressed the day before and recognized that he should have been honest with Justin earlier about the situation. In a confessional, Justin explained that he was upset because Michael had let him go and even "look" yesterday, which he described as the type of situation that made him feel unappreciated and treated unfairly. He emphasized that the circumstances were not fair to him. The couple also addressed the lack of family involvement in their issues, with Justin asking if Michael’s dad was aware, and Michael responding that "nobody" had been informed, highlighting the ongoing communication gap between them.

Resolution and plans moving forward

Despite the financial and communication challenges, Justin and Michael discussed the next steps for their wedding. Justin asked what was preventing them from having a wedding the following year, and Michael responded affirmatively, marking the moment with a kiss. Both expressed mutual feelings of love and commitment toward each other, emphasizing their desire to move forward together. Michael also addressed past financial limitations, explaining that if he had access to the "drug" money, the wedding could have been arranged without any problems. The Life After Lockup couple further discussed their effort to reconcile and plan for the future despite previous obstacles.

Justin emphasized family priorities, stating:

“I want Maddie to grow up and have you there, and Melody to have you there. It's not worth it, trust me. I promise you, it's not worth it.”

