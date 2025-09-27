"It does concern me" – Life After Lockup Latisha worries about losing custody of her daughters amid felony case

LaTisha and Keith from Life After Lockup season 6 (Image via Instagram/@heartofaboss)

On the latest episode of Life After Lockup season 6, viewers followed LaTisha as she confronted the realities of her ongoing felony case.

After finally receiving a call from her attorney, she admitted that the update was not what she expected. In her confessional, she explained,

“My attorney finally calls me. Says not really what I wanted to hear. What I wanted to hear was [that] the charges are gonna be dropped. It does concern me. because what would happen to my daughters, my husband, and Dumaree, if I [were] to go away?”

Latisha faces legal challenges and custody concerns on Life After Lockup season 6

Latisha recalls her past charges

While at home preparing food, LaTisha spoke about her past legal issues, including prior felony convictions. She explained that the current case was different from her earlier ones.

She recalled another felony involving a fraud situation, saying she had been writing bad checks. According to her, she would use multiple banks, write checks for amounts such as “$12,000,” knowing there were no funds, and then cash them out.

She also described additional charges linked to falsifying information on a benefits application. She admitted that she "lied" on her food stamp application by not claiming income and eventually went to prison for that fraud charge.

In a confessional, LaTisha reflected on the impact of her earlier convictions. She stated that her previous “white collar crimes” had resulted in an eight-month sentence in 2018.

At that time, she only had one child, and she found it very difficult to leave her daughter in the care of her parents while she was incarcerated. She added,

“We have a prior criminal history. Through the court, they really can enhance your charge. So you can go from, in my case, five years to a 15-year charge just because I got in trouble in my past.”

Concerns about custody and family stability

During dinner with Keith, his son Dumaree, and LaTisha’s daughter Jakhira, she raised concerns about the possibility of serving time and its impact on her children.

LaTisha said that Nariyah’s father was active, so custody would not be in question since that was "his child." For Kirah, however, she admitted that the biological parent might try to take her if she were gone.

LaTisha then suggested that Keith could take steps to secure his role in her daughter’s life.

“And he could, unless somebody fought for her, you know? You’re her father. You’ve been there since she was three years old. If you were to adopt her, you’ve got rights, equal rights, just like me.”

Later in the conversation, LaTisha shared that her lawyer mentioned a "plea." She explained she did not think it was fair and added that losing at trial could mean facing significant time.

Keith and LaTisha reflect on past support

As the discussion continued, Keith acknowledged LaTisha’s role in supporting him during his incarceration.

He said they had a lot on their plates with the case and explained that she had done her part in helping him while he was locked up.

Keith also pointed out that he contributed as well, emphasizing it was not only her efforts but also the “work” he put in, showing their support was shared.

LaTisha responded in her own confessional by noting the differences between their experiences.

“It’s definitely different holding somebody down when you’re out, you know?”

Stay tuned for more updates.