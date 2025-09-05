Will issues ultimatum as Brooke shares pregnancy test results in the latest episode of Life After Lockup

JK from Life After Lockup (Image via Instagram @loveafterlockup_wetv)

Life After Lockup continued with season six, episode 16, airing on Friday, September 5, 2025. on We TV. The episode is titled “We’re in a Bad Situation.” Season six follows seven former inmates and their partners as they work through life together outside prison while managing relationships and family issues.

The official episode synopsis noted:

“Brooke reveals her pregnancy test results; Will gives Courtnee a 24-hour ultimatum; Quiana tries to sniff out Damodrick’s lies; Keith’s custody battle hits a snag; Daniel reaches his breaking point; Justine reaches out to her estranged mother.” Each storyline continues to follow how couples handle decisions and responsibilities in their new lives.

Episodes of Life After Lockup air weekly on Fridays. Fans can also watch live without cable through streaming services such as Philo, which offers a seven-day free trial, or DirecTV, which provides a five-day free trial.

Ultimatums and relationship struggles in Life After Lockup

In this week’s episode of Life After Lockup, Will gave Courtnee a 24-hour ultimatum about their relationship. His demand set up a critical choice for her within a short time frame.

Brooke revealed that she was not pregnant and, turning to her partner, said, “Lucky you,” making it clear how she viewed the outcome.

Meanwhile, Quiana focused on Damodrick and tried to uncover whether he was being truthful with her. The recap highlighted her concern about his honesty.

Keith faced a challenge in his custody battle, which did not move forward as expected. His legal situation showed how outside circumstances continued to influence personal lives on Life After Lockup.

Daniel’s stress reached a high point, and the episode noted that he reached a breaking point. His situation added to the theme of pressure and conflict across the cast.

Justine made the choice to reach out to her estranged mother. This step brought family relationships into focus alongside the romantic and legal issues faced by other cast members.

The official summary showed how the episode combined different kinds of challenges: personal choices, legal matters, and family contact.

With the title “We’re in a Bad Situation,” the content reflected the tension faced by several cast members in different ways.

The episode showed different households, where each couple or family dealt with stress, choices, and important changes at the same time.

Previous episode recap of Life After Lockup: “Caught in a Lie”

The prior episode, titled “Caught in a Lie,” aired on September 1, 2025, and showed several conflicts among the cast.

Troy struggled after returning home, where past and new feelings led to tension and arguments. Keith was questioned about messages he had received that caused concern in his relationship.

Damodrick faced disagreements where compromise seemed difficult, adding strain to his situation in Life After Lockup.

Daniel and Bianca reached a difficult point when Daniel relapsed, which created a heated argument and ended with him leaving during a car ride.

Will traveled to Portland to deliver divorce papers, but Courtnee resisted, wanting to slow things down. Their interactions turned into arguments.

Brooke also confronted Alex, and their encounter turned into a physical fight. Even though it was recorded, Alex decided not to press charges.

Overall, “Caught in a Lie” showed how several couples faced turning points with honesty, trust, and personal struggles.

These events set the stage for the next episode, “We’re in a Bad Situation,” which continued the season’s focus on the challenges partners faced while adjusting to life after prison.



