"Broken but not beyond repair" - Life After Lockup fans react to Justine's troubled relationship with her mother

Justine from Life After Lockup (Image via Instagram/@itsjujusworld_)

Life After Lockup season 6 returned with a new episode on September 5, 2025.

Titled We’re in a Bad Situation, the segment showed Justine having a conversation with her mother, Sherry, during which she invited her to attend her and Michael’s wedding.

Sherry, who was surprised to hear that Justine would have a second wedding, did not give a straight answer to Justine’s invitation.

Instead, she mentioned that she would have to check her schedule to see if she could accommodate the wedding in her routine.

The response brought Justine to tears, as she complained about not having her mother’s support.

Justine, while speaking to the cameras, shed light on her troubled relationship with her mother.

She held her accountable for not being supportive and being absent from her life, especially at times when she needed her the most.

Justine stated that she would cut all ties with her mother, if she missed the wedding.

Life After Lockup fans on X shared their thoughts on Justine and Sherry’s relationship.

While some believed Sherry was too harsh on her daughter, others criticized Justine, convinced her mother was tired of her poor life decisions.

“Justine & her mother's relationship is broken but not beyond repair. They need to learn how to communicate with one another,” a netizen commented.

Many Life After Lockup fans believed that it was Justine’s life decisions that wedged a gap between her and her mother.

“If I’ve been tired of Justine’s making dumb a** decisions since her first season, then I can only imagine how her mom feels,” a fan wrote.

“u can tell Justine gave her mom hell growing up, that poor lady is tired,” another one commented.

“I feel like Justine’s mom just got tired of Justine making bad decision after bad decision. Being pregnant at 17. Dropping out. Quitting nursing school. Writing a prisoner. Having more kids,” a user reacted.

“Justine attitude toward her mom is drier than toast, but wants the lady to stop, drop and roll when she calls!” one person wrote.

However, there were some Life After Lockup viewers who thought Sherry needed to improve her attitude toward Justine.

“Justine just wants to be loved by her mother. Her mother doesn’t know how to love and show affection because she may not have received that herself,” a person posted.

“Noooooow I get Justine...her mother literally has no soul lmao,” an X user wrote.

Life After Lockup star Justine breaks down in tears while speaking to her mother

During a conversation with Michael’s mother, Justine revealed that she was debating inviting Sherry to her wedding.

When asked to explain why she felt apprehensive about inviting her mother, Justine disclosed that she had not spoken to her in over four months.

The last time the two spoke was when Justine had given birth to her youngest child.

Even then, Sherry only stayed for a while, after which she flew back to resume work.

It was Sherry’s absence that bothered and hurt the Life After Lockup star the most.

“I really needed that help. It hurt my feelings. It hurt my feelings a lot ‘cause that’s not the first time she did that,” Justine said.

Regardless, Michael’s mother urged Justine to invite Sherry, saying she needed to be there.

However, Justine felt apprehensive, knowing how emotionally distant she was with her mother.

She believed Sherry never wanted to celebrate big moments with her.

Despite everything, the Life After Lockup star called her mother and invited her to the wedding.

“Well, this is the first time I’m even hearing about it Justine. When is it supposed to be?... I’ll see what’s my schedule’s like. I mean, you just can’t tell me at the last minute,” Sherry replied.

Hearing that, Justine broke down in tears, but allowed Sherry to take her time to think about her decision.

Stay tuned for more updates.