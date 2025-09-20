Quiana faces vandalism allegations from Joa amid custody concerns in Life After Lockup

Quiana from Life After Lockup (Image via Insttagram @loveafterlockup_wetv)

Life After Lockup Season 6 Episode 18 aired on September 19, 2025, and featured legal problems, family conflicts, and emotional talks among the cast.

One of the main stories centered on Quiana, who faced allegations from Joa that she had vandalized her tires. The situation grew more serious when it was linked to custody concerns and the risk of new criminal charges.

The episode showed Joa claiming that Quiana damaged her car and saying she did not plan to drop the charges. She also explained how the case was affecting her as a single parent. Kiana strongly denied the accusation, saying she had nothing to do with the damage.

She told others that the claims were an attempt to cause trouble and put her at risk of returning to prison.

The conflict drew in an investigator, who tried to learn more about the case and even suggested a possible meeting between Kiana and Joa. Both women were clear about their views, but neither was ready to back down.

The storyline highlighted how past relationships, custody issues, and legal disputes can add more pressure to life after prison.

“I’m not dropping no charges” - Joa insists Quiana damaged her car in Life After Lockup

Joa said that her car tires were slashed and accused Quiana of being responsible. She explained that she believed Kiana was trying to cause problems in her life. Joa told the investigator,

“I’m not dropping no charges. I’m not doing nothing extra.”

Her statement made it clear that she wanted the case to continue.

Quiana denied the claim and said she had nothing to do with the damage. She told others that she was being accused unfairly, saying,

“You trying to send me back to prison and let my kids down.”

Quiana added that she believed Joa was only trying to make her life more difficult.

The investigator asked questions about what happened on the night the car was damaged. Joa said she saw Kiana leaving around the same time, which made her suspicious. Kiana responded that there was no proof and accused Joa of lying. Joa replied,

“Some people take every opportunity to make you miserable.”

The situation left both women angry, and the episode showed how legal issues from personal conflicts can easily grow into bigger problems.

Custody worries and next steps in the case raise more pressure in Life After Lockup

This episode of Life After Lockup also showed how this legal dispute could affect custody questions. When the investigator spoke with Joa, she explained that she was raising her children alone and that dealing with the case was putting extra stress on her. She said,

“I’m a single parent to my kids… I’m the only one at work.”

She added that she wanted accountability and was not willing to simply move on without it.

Quiana, on the other hand, was worried that the case could make it harder for her to stay out of prison and be there for her family. She said,

“You acting clueless. She acting clueless. I am clueless.”

Her words showed her frustration with being pulled into the conflict.

The investigator suggested a possible meeting between the two women to try to reach an agreement. Joa said she might consider it but only if she received an apology and support for the damage she claimed was done. She also said,

“Money ain’t going to cover what she did. We need to come to some kind of conclusion.”

By the end of the episode, no solution was reached. The question of whether Quiana would face charges or be able to clear her name remained open, leaving both families under stress.

______________________________________________

Stay tuned for more updates.