Love After Lockup star Alex shares miscarriage pain before new pregnancy reveal

Life After Lockup Season 6 Episode 18 aired on September 19, 2025. The episode showed many cast members facing personal problems, family issues, and money concerns. One of the biggest stories was about Alex.

She told viewers that she had a miscarriage before and is now pregnant again. Alex said she did not share the news right away because when she went through the miscarriage, she had to face it alone. She did not want to feel that way again.

Alex’s talk with JK made things more serious. JK admitted that he had cheated on Brooke, the woman he is with now. He also asked Alex if the baby could be his.

Their conversation showed how past choices, mistakes, and secrets are still causing problems in their lives.

Other stories in the episode included couples fighting about the cost of wedding plans and others dealing with custody and legal problems.

These storylines showed how hard it can be to adjust to life after prison, where freedom also brings new challenges.

For Alex, the focus was on her pregnancy and her past loss. Her story was both painful and hopeful. At the same time, the open question about who the father might be created even more tension between her and JK.

“I didn’t tell him” - Alex explains miscarriage and pregnancy in Life After Lockup

Alex explained why she did not tell JK about her pregnancy at first. She said,

“I didn’t tell him about being pregnant because when he knew I was pregnant and we had went through a miscarriage, he just left me to deal with it by myself.”

She showed JK a sonogram and said she was about seven weeks pregnant when she found out. JK looked worried and unsure. He said,

“Right now, I can’t even lie. My head space is off. I could potentially be having a child with this woman.”

For Alex, the pregnancy felt like a “blessing.” She said she was ready to continue even if JK did not want to be part of it. Her past miscarriage made her more careful and stronger this time.

This moment showed how her experience still shapes her choices. It also showed how hard it is to trust someone again after feeling abandoned.

“Is the baby mine?” - JK questions paternity and his choices in Life After Lockup

JK asked Alex directly if the baby might be his. He said,

“What is the chance of this baby being mine? Is it mine?”

Alex answered that there was another man in her life around the same time. She said the chance was "50 percent."

JK said that if the baby was his, he would step up and take care of it. He explained,

“I cheated on Brooke cuz I was unhappy,” JK said his bond with Alex felt different, even if it was complicated.

Alex reminded him about the miscarriage and said that was why she did not tell him right away. JK doubted her timing but admitted he could not ignore the chance of being a father.

The scene showed how both Alex and JK must think about their future. Alex focused on her health and her baby. JK had to think about loyalty, honesty, and being responsible.

This episode of Life After Lockup ended with no answer about paternity. Both Alex and JK were left unsure about what would happen next. The pregnancy could change their choices, their families, and their relationships in the future.

