In the recent episode of the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless that aired on October 21, 2025, Mariah’s sadness led to a shocking encounter, Cane faced his past mistakes and Daniel got pulled into Tessa’s troubles.

At Society, Cane clashed with the Winters family, while Phyllis plotted behind the scenes. Tessa struggled to cope with her feelings, and Sharon worried about Noah’s condition while trying to stay strong.

The biggest surprise came when Mariah, feeling lost and alone, suddenly saw Ian Ward. Whether real or imagined, his appearance left her deeply shaken and reminded her that her past still haunted her.

Cane confesses and surrenders to Lily’s demand

At Society, Cane arrived just as Devon was criticizing him to Abby. Feeling uneasy but determined, he stayed. When Lily joined him, Cane admitted he created the AI program for selfish reasons and once wanted control of Genoa City. Now, he claimed he wanted to use it for good.

Lily didn’t believe him and said the only proof of change would be destroying the program. Surprisingly, Cane agreed without argument, telling her to consider it done. By giving up control, he showed a rare moment of humility and a real desire to earn her trust again.

Phyllis plots to take advantage of Cane’s weakness

At Crimson Lights on The Young and the Restless, Phyllis worked on her laptop, quietly plotting her next move. With Cane looking weak and Lily in charge of the AI program, she saw a perfect chance to take control. Her plan was simple: get access to the program and gain power in Genoa City.

As she typed, a sly smile showed she already had a plan. Phyllis knew how to use chaos to her advantage and was ready to outsmart both Cane and Lily.

Daniel and Tessa’s complicated night

At the Genoa City Athletic Club, Daniel came back from Boston with Tessa after a quick trip. He had hoped to join his father’s bachelor party but it was already over. Tessa wasn’t ready to go home, so she asked the nanny to stay another night with Aria and invited Daniel for a drink.

In the jazz lounge, Daniel realized Tessa wanted to drink away her pain. He urged her to eat and drink water, but she kept spiraling, feeling guilty about her problems with Mariah. When she decided to go upstairs, Daniel helped her, but on the staircase, Tessa suddenly kissed him. Daniel froze, torn between wanting to comfort her and knowing it was wrong.

Mariah’s emotional breakdown and haunting encounter

At the Boston clinic on The Young and the Restless, Mariah struggled with guilt and heartbreak. She thought about calling Tessa but instead phoned Sharon. Sharon, sitting by comatose Noah’s bedside, stepped out to take the call. Mariah said she was having a hard time and wished her mom could be there to comfort her.

Sharon didn’t want to tell Mariah about Noah’s condition, afraid it would make things worse. Feeling something was off, Mariah ended the call, saying she’d handle things on her own. Sharon was left heartbroken and worried.

Later, Mariah sat alone, staring at the torn playing card Tessa had ripped during their fight. Crying and feeling lost, she suddenly saw Ian Ward sitting across from her. Whether real or imagined, his appearance terrified her and brought back painful memories.

By the end, Cane tried to make things right, Phyllis plotted for control, Tessa crossed a line and Mariah faced a haunting figure from her past, setting up another intense week in The Young and the Restless.

Fans of The Young and the Restless can watch the new episodes of the show on CBS and Paramount+.

