Sharna Burgess says she’s open to returning to Dancing With the Stars as a judge or pro

Sharna Burgess (Image via Getty)

Sharna Burgess - once a pro dancer on Dancing with the Stars - isn't ruling out coming back, maybe judging or dancing again.

Burgess, recalling her time on the U.S. edition of the series in season thirty, gave answers through Instagram Stories after being questioned about possibly returning to Dancing with the Stars somehow.

She said that she is thrilled about judging, describing it as a real privilege, and dropped hints that she might dance again, even while noting how tough today’s lineup already is.

Sharna Burgess and Dancing with the Stars: Possible Returns as Judge or Pro

In her Instagram response, Burgess said,



"I would absolutely love and be honored to judge here, I learned so much from the people sitting at that table, and to sit next to them would be such [a] dream."



This quote underscores both her respect for the judging panel and her enthusiasm for rejoining the program in a new role.

On the possibility of returning as a professional dancer, Burgess maintained openness but was measured, stating,



"Dance? Gosh, never say never. I’ve been so wanting dance back in my world lately, and the way the show is now just feels like the old magic and then some! It absolutely makes me want to get back out there and create and teach and dance again."



Although Burgess expressed a desire to return, she also respected the existing cast. She said,



"That being said, it’s such a strong, amazing cast of women, I’d hate to think I’m taking someone else’s spot away because they all bring so much to the table."



She highlighted how the show is evolving, with younger generations now taking the spotlight, observing,



"I do think our younger generations get to shine now, it’s their show now, and it’s evolving beautifully with them."



Regarding another shot at winning the Mirrorball Trophy, Burgess reflected on the pride she feels from her previous win but also on the desire for a less divisive victory. She confessed,



"I do think I’d love another chance at taking it all home, a win that, though I am super proud of, people don’t constantly speak negatively on. It would be amazing to have that."



Her last season's dancing was memorable as she shared the floor with her fiancé, Brian Austin Green, who now understands her work intimately. She added,



"It’s also kind of amazing my last season I got to share with Bri and have him understand so much of who I am and what I do."



Burgess teamed up with Green for Season 30, but their run fizzled out fast after landing in 13th spot on Dancing with the Stars.

From that point on, she stayed in the spotlight through her role as a judge on the Aussie edition of Dancing with the Stars.

This role has allowed her to expand her professional scope while staying connected to the dance community.​

The evolution of Dancing with the Stars has seen fresh faces rise and the format develop, which Burgess recognizes and respects.

Her candid remarks reflect a professional mindful of the show’s demands and the importance of respectful competition.

Whether returning as a judge or as a pro, her experience and stature position her as a valuable asset to Dancing with the Stars’ ongoing legacy.​​

