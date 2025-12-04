Dylan Efron details weight loss and gain during Dancing With the Stars season

Dylan Efron (Image via Getty)

Dylan Efron has publicly revealed the dramatic shifts in his body weight during his run on Dancing With the Stars.

The Season 34 finalist shared that he began the season weighing around 175–178 pounds, dropped to 170 pounds by the third week due to intense training and insufficient eating, and ended the season at 189 pounds — a net gain of roughly 15–20 pounds.

He credited increased protein consumption for the turnaround, saying the added weight left him feeling “much stronger.”

How Dancing With the Stars shaped Efron’s physical transformation

Joining Dancing With the Stars for Season 34, Dylan Efron entered at what he described as his “normal” weight of 175–178 lbs.

The rigorous early weeks of rehearsals, heavy cardio, and strict dance training led to an unintended drop to 170 lbs by Week 3 — a change that forced the costume department to alter the fit of his pants mid-season.

According to Efron, the weight loss was less about performance and more about the strain of adapting to the physical demands while failing to fuel properly: “a lot of cardio and wasn’t eating enough.”

Yet the transformation did not end in weight loss. As the weeks progressed and Efron adjusted his nutrition, he revived not only his weight — but his strength.

By the finale, the scale read 189 lbs; he noted that his pant size had returned to normal and that he felt stronger.

Efron explained that during the latter half of the season, he prioritized protein intake, consuming “a protein shake every night and just more meat.”

The change in diet, combined with the dance-driven conditioning, led to a muscular rebound and elevated stamina.

The journey reflects the physical intensity of Dancing With the Stars, where celebs are pushed daily through demanding routines, rehearsals, and performances.

The show’s pace — weeks of training, multiple dance styles, live performances — challenges contestants’ endurance, strength, and capacity for recovery. For Efron, riding that wave meant rediscovering balance between exertion and nourishment.

Now, Efron is already moving into his next project: a new YouTube competition series with longtime reality-show favorite “Boston” Rob Mariano titled Everything’s a Competition, set to launch December 11.

The series promises a variety of quirky challenges and highlights Efron’s renewed physicality post-DWTS. Some of their planned events include beer-pong, pickleball, pottery, and more — contests where Efron says his strengthened body might give him an edge.

The timing suggests Efron is leaving Dancing With the Stars not just as a dancer, but as someone reshaped by it.

What Efron’s journey reveals about Dancing With the Stars

Efron’s physical transformation underscores several truths about Dancing With the Stars. First, the show isn’t just about learning steps — it demands real athleticism.

Contestants often go from zero to intense cardio, strength training, and stamina-heavy performance. Without proper nutrition, that level of stress can lead to unintended weight loss, fatigue, or even injury.

Second, the show can also serve as a “reset” button. With consistent training and the right diet, contestants — even those not coming from a dance background — can build strength, muscle tone, and endurance.

Efron’s rebound to 189 pounds shows that Dancing With the Stars can be more than performance art: it can become a physical transformation program for those willing to commit.

Finally, the journey offers a cautionary note about balance. The early phase of Efron’s weight drop — a result of heavy training without sufficient nutrition — signals that the demands of the ballroom can be dangerous without mindful self-care.

What’s next for Dylan

With Dancing With the Stars behind him, Dylan Efron heads into the new YouTube series with “Boston” Rob Mariano — an endeavor built around competition, physical tasks, and a spirit of rivalry.

In his announcement, Efron said he was eager to “beat Boston Rob at literally everything.” Given his renewed strength and discipline, some viewers may expect him to deliver.

Whether the challenges include dance, endurance, strength, or just sheer will, Efron’s DWTS experience may have given him one of the season’s most substantial transformations — not only in weight, but in confidence and resilience.

