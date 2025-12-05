The Young and the Restless spoilers for the next week from December 8 to 12, 2025

Sharon Newman (Image via YouTube / Y&R INSIDER)

The upcoming week on The Young and the Restless brings big clashes, emotional reunions and major shifts for families across Genoa City. Victor Newman takes charge again as he plans two bold attacks on his rivals. Meanwhile, the Abbott Communications launch puts pressure on Billy and Sally, who hope this event goes better than their last attempt.

Relationships also change as Lily starts to rethink her feelings for Cane and Michael and Lauren celebrate an important anniversary. Noah and Audra’s surprise reunion gives new life to old storylines, while Sharon and Nick step up to protect the people they care about as tensions rise. With shifting alliances and growing conflict, fans can expect drama in every episode.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 8 to 12, 2025

Monday, December 8, 2025: A new Newman offensive

The week begins with Victor Newman jumping straight into action as he launches the first of his two planned attacks, this time going after Matt Clark. His move sends waves through the Newman family, especially as Matt tries to figure out what Victor is really aiming for.

Meanwhile, Cane refuses to give up and forms a surprising new alliance. This could mark the start of a comeback for him, one Lily may not be ready to handle. Phyllis shifts into full protective mode and gives Adam a strong, no-nonsense warning, setting up yet another showdown.

Tuesday, December 9, 2025: A love worth fighting for

Michael arranges the best possible party for Lauren to celebrate their wedding anniversary. Wishing to prove exactly how deep his feelings are for her, he spends a lot of effort to put together a celebration she will always remember.

This offers the viewers a nice moment of calm away from all the constant disorder in Genoa City and puts attention on one of the program’s most solid and treasured pairings.

Wednesday, December 10, 2025: History on the line

Victor’s second attack hits Jack directly as he targets Jabot, bringing back one of the show’s oldest and fiercest rivalries. The timing is terrible for Billy and Sally, who are getting ready for the Abbott Communications launch party and praying it doesn’t fall apart like the last one.

Meanwhile, a long-awaited moment finally happens when Noah and Audra run into each other unexpectedly. Their reunion begins a new chapter in a storyline that fans and even actor Rory Gibson have been waiting to see continue.

Thursday, December 11, 2025: Sharon makes a move

Emotions run high when Sharon decides to question Sienna herself about what she really wants with Noah. Sienna bravely faces Noah’s strong-willed mother, pushing Noah’s relationship into full view. Audra feels more pressured than ever and makes a deal with Holden, hoping it will give her an advantage over Claire.

But whether Holden can actually be trusted is a big concern. Meanwhile, Lily’s confidence weakens as she starts to soften toward Cane again, reopening a door she once said would always stay closed.

Friday, December 12, 2025: Phyllis continues to scheme

Phyllis goes after Cane again and easily gets under his skin. She clearly enjoys seeing him react. Nate faces tough choices that could change his future and he turns to Lily for support. Their relationship reaches an important turning point. As tension rises, Nick steps up to protect Sharon and takes action when new threats start closing in.

Catch The Young and the Restless on CBS and Paramount Plus