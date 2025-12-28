How old is Natalie Nunn? Age and more about reality star as she claims Shaquille O’Neal bought her a car in college

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Natalie Nunn attends Zeus Network presents, 'Baddies Gone Wild' and 'Baddies Africa' premiere celebration at The Sunset Room at West Hollywood EDITION Hotel on May 11, 2025 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arnold Turner/Getty Images for for The Zeus Network)

Natalie Nunn, who celebrated her birthday on December 26 and recently turned 41, opened up about how Shaquille O'Neal once gifted her a car. According to reports, Natalie Nunn, during her appearance on the Funky Friday podcast hosted by Cam Newtown, spoke about the sweet gesture shown by Shaquille O'Neal but denied ever having a relationship with the former NBA player.

During her conversation, she explained that the incident took place while she was studying at the University of Southern California in the early 2000s, at a time Shaquille O'Neal was playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. She said:

"Shaq bought me my first car. He bought me a bug. It was a convertible little bug. I was in college. Shaq was playing for the Lakers, and I was at USC."

Natalie Nunn, who appeared on the podcast sometime last week, further explained that the car was a $21,000 Mercedes convertible. She was then questioned about the details of her and Shaquille O'Neal's alleged relationship, which she denied. Cam Newtown could be heard asking:

"You dated Shaq? Something isn’t adding up. … Why are you so sensitive."

More about Natalie Nunn's life, career, and more, as the reality TV star opens up about the gift she received from Shaquille O'Neal

Natalie Nunn was born on December 26, 1984, in Concord, California, to Earl and Karen Nunn. Nunn, who is of Brazilian, African-American, and Puerto Rican ancestry, attended Aragorn High School, where she played soccer and was once awarded the title of the Most Valuable Offensive Player. She was also part of her high school's track and field team and, due to her athletic prowess, participated in the 2002 Junior Olympics.

After high school, Natalie Nunn attended the University of Southern California, from where she graduated with a degree in Sociology and Communications. According to Mashable, Nunn appeared in the fourth season of the then highly successful show Bad Girls Club, which ran from 2006 until 2017.

Speaking about her rise to fame following her appearance on the show in 2009, Natalie Nunn explained in an interview what prompted her to send in an audition tape. She said:

"I hadn't seen the first few seasons but heard about the show. I sent a tape, and they had me come down for interviews. I went through the process but didn't give up. I was honest when I auditioned — it was just me."

Natalie Nunn later appeared in subsequent seasons of the shows as well as on spin-offs like Love Games: Bad Girls Need Love Too. According to People Magazine, Nunn later tied the knot with AFL player Jacob Payne on May 5, 2012. The couple welcomed their first and only child, a daughter, Journey Ruth Payne on April 16, 2017.

Natalie and Jacob Paye, although not officially divorced, were reportedly involved in a relationship squabble when details of her allegedly sharing an intimate moment with Curtis Golden were made public.

More recently, Nunn, who has a reported net worth of $4 million, released a collaborative song with John Mack titled Pose For Me, back in October 2024. Apart from that, she has also ventured into business with her own tequila line named Baddie Baddie Shot O'Clock. The name is inspired by her popular catchphrase from her time at the Bad Girls Club show. Another of her business ventures includes a Cannabis company named Baddie Baddie Bluntz.

Shaquille O'Neal has not yet commented on the statements made by Nunn about him allegedly gifting her a car.