“Please sir, can I have some more?": Netizens react to viral Trump Mar-a-Lago seafood spead video amid SNAP benefits block

AYLESBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 18: U.S. President Donald Trump attends a press conference with UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer (not pictured) at Chequers at the conclusion of a state visit on September 18, 2025 in Aylesbury, England. This is the final day of President Trump’s second UK state visit, with the previous one taking place in 2019 during his first presidential term. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

As the US government stoppage reaches the five-week mark, social media is blasting a video of President Donald Trump devouring an expensive seafood dinner at his Mar-a-Lago estate.

The video appeared just hours after the U.S. The Supreme Court allowed the Trump administration to temporarily pull back around $4 billion in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payments, angering the American public, who are struggling to afford food on the table.

In the video, which spread across X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok over the weekend, Trump can be seen sitting at a candlelit banquet table surrounded by guests dressed in evening wear, enjoying a decadent menu including scallops, truffle dauphinoise, and filet of beef.

The restaurant reportedly also offered ice sculptures, live opera music and an elaborate three-course meal, all taking place as the lines at the food banks continue to grow across the nation as millions await their benefits.

The video hasn't escaped the notice of the public. The moment was something out of a scene in Oliver Twist, according to many on social media. One X user wrote:

"please sir, can I have some more?" quoting a scene from Oliver Twist.

"please sir, can I have some more?" pic.twitter.com/9EtpLqLkyv — 𝖙𝖊𝖟𝖟𝖒𝖔𝖘𝖎𝖘 (@tezzm0sis) November 9, 2025

"What are the chances we paid for this?" anoter remarked.

"The greed and gluttony of trump and friends is sickening!" commented a user.

"Nothing but the best at the expense of the taxpayers standing in line at the food banks and shelters!!," an user said.

On the other hand, there were others who supported Trump and his actions, stating that he had earned the life he was living now through hard work.

"Trump works, Trump eats. You work, you eat!!!," wrote a user.

"Yes, he worked his whole life to afford this. Snap is a short term benefit not to support generation after generation. I’m tired of supporting grifters who have. Sorry," stated another user.

More about the alleged growing food crisis, as Donald Trump receives backlash over SNAP funding

The criticism comes during a legal and political deadlock over funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP.

Earlier this month, U.S. District Judge John McConnell ordered the Trump administration to release the complete November benefits, noting that families in need would go hungry if, by withholding part of the funds, the government would delay their release.

People receiving SNAP Benefits are amongst our society's most vulnerable -- they are quite literally the kind of people Jesus would expect you to look out for if you follow Him.



Many people know what the card looks like, and they know the nasty stigma attached to it.



Growing… pic.twitter.com/6MT5dp52Tl — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) November 8, 2025

However, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stayed the order temporarily, allowing the administration to withhold limited payment while the main case is pending in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeals.

The Trump administration has asserted that it does not have the appropriate authority to redirect further funds without Congress approving them and an ongoing shutdown was the basis for the partial spending.

In court filings, federal attorneys noted that being compelled to spend the funds would create "irreparable harm" to the federal budget, which critics have labeled as tone-deaf and immoral.

Though defenders of the President said he deserved the right to go to private events, many saw the timing as a symbolic one that underscored a gap in political perceptions over the plight being faced by ordinary Americans.