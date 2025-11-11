What happened to Sally Kirkland? All about actress' health conditions as she dies at 84

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 10: Sally Kirkland attends the closing night gala of the 22nd Arpa International Film Festival at the American Legion Post 43 on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Golden Globe‑winning veteran actress Sally Kirkland, most remembered for her parts in Bruce Almighty and Anna, died at 84 on November 11 at 1:50 AM PST, a few days after moving into hospice care, as reported by TMZ. She'd been under supervision while battling dementia, bringing an end to a career that spanned decades and racked up more than 250 film and TV credits.

Born in the bustle of New York City to Vogue editor Sally Kirkland Sr. and metals dealer Fredric M. Kirkland, Sally Kirkland forged a Hollywood career. A graduate of the American Academy of Dramatic Arts, she first caught notice in the 1960s when Andy Warhol included her among his 13 Beautiful Women and later made headlines as the first actress to appear fully nude onstage in the 1968 off‑Broadway production Sweet Eros.

Twenty years later, she got acclaim, and a Golden Globe for her performance, in Anna (1987), which also earned her an Academy Award nomination. With a résumé boasting than 200 film and television roles, Kirkland made her mark on projects like Charlie's Angels, JFK and Bruce Almighty.

Off‑camera she was a health activist, practiced yoga with devotion and mentored a multitude of emerging performers. She is survived by her godson, filmmaker Coty Galloway, three cousins, Brookie, Katherine and Tina Kirkland, and a close circle of friends.

Veteran actress Sally Kirkland has died in hospice care in Palm Springs, California, after battling dementia. Her representative Michael Greene confirmed to TMZ that the Oscar‑nominated veteran was under round‑the‑clock care, with longtime friend and former student Cody Galloway staying beside her.

The GoFundMe that sprouted in 2024 to back her through a "health crisis" now paints a grim portrait of the past 12 months: Kirkland has been battered by a cascade of serious ailments - fractures to her neck, wrist and hip plus two infections that brushed her with death.

Reportedly, the '80, for Brady' actress was in a facility under full‑time care after another tumble, in October while supporters persisted in rallying to shoulder her spiraling medical expenses.

