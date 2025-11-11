“Who is THIS violent agitator?": Rob Schneider reacts to Cal Berkeley protestor arrest at TPUSA event

Comedian Rob Schneider speaks during a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) on November 10, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A Turning Point USA (TPUSA) event at the University of California, Berkeley on Monday evening devolved into a riot when protests against the appearance of conservative activists outside the venue became violent and several arrests were made, rekindling debate about free speech on college campuses.

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider, who was one of the event’s featured speakers, would go back online to denounce the violence and ask why a man attending the event would attack someone.

"Who is THIS violent agitator at tonight’s Cal Berkeley Turning Point USA event?!" he wrote on X.

Who is THIS violent agitator at tonight’s Cal Berkeley Turning Point USA event?! pic.twitter.com/z8BXTiYC71 — Rob Schneider 🇺🇸 (@RobSchneider) November 11, 2025

The incident took place outside Zellerbach Hall, where TPUSA was hosting the last stop of its “This Is the Turning Point” national campus tour.

The event was attended by hundreds, but also drew large protests, with many of the protesters objecting to TPUSA’s presence on campus after the group’s founder, Charlie Kirk, had been assassinated two months prior at a college in Utah.

Tensions boiled over around 4:30 p.m. local time when a push fight between a conservative attendee and a protestor began, according to reports from Fox News Digital and local ABC7 (KGO). Video from the scene showed a man in a red TPUSA shirt with blood running down his face as police moved in to keep the two apart.

According to witnesses, the fight started when the victim tried to recover a stolen necklace and was punched repeatedly by his attacker.

A look into Rob Schneider's speech during the event and the efforts from police to maintain peace

Throughout his speech, Schneider spoke about the significance of faith and free speech, urging an “open debate and messy freedom over tidy tyranny.”

"If you have a foundational belief in God, there is nothing this world can do to you… Let’s agree that it’s okay to disagree. No opinions or ideas should be off the table in a free society," he added.

Outside, however, tensions remained high. Demonstrators swarmed exits, hurled obscenities and scuffled with the police in an attempt to block doors as the event came to a close.

“If you have a foundational belief in God, there is nothing this world can do to you.”



Hollywood star Rob Schneider encourages thousands of students to fear nothing but God.



Jesus is Lord. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/759LdVi11b — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) November 11, 2025

Some protesters held signs, and wore keffiyehs, chanting against TPUSA and its mission. Students interviewed by ABC7 criticized the university for allowing the conservative group to use Berkeley’s resources.

At least two people had been arrested by 6 p.m. local time including one on suspicion of battery, the Berkeley Police Department confirmed. But officials said the altercation did not take place on the school's property.

The police continued heavy presence into the evening, erecting barriers between protestors and fans and escorting participants out of the venue following the program. The police have not released any other information on the arrests or the individuals involved as of Tuesday morning.