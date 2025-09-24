"In your semi-apology tonight, you LIED AGAIN" - Rob Schneider slams Jimmy Kimmel after talk show host delivered his comeback monologue

Hollywood, CA - March 10: Jimmy Kimmel back stage during the the 96th Annual Academy Awards in Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood, CA, Sunday, March 10, 2024. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

After nearly a weeklong suspension of Jimmy Kimmel Live! the host returned to ABC on Tuesday night (September 23). In his first opening monologue on the show, Kimmel addressed his Charlie Kirk comment from last week, which had led to the suspension, saying:

"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man... Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what was obviously a deeply disturbed individual."

However, Rob Schneider was apparently unhappy about Kimmel's statement, calling it a "semi-apology" and then accusing him of lying in his tweet.

The comedian went on to claim that Jimmy instead falsely accused MAGA and Republicans of Charlie Kirk's shooting, when it was done by "Murderous Leftist Lunatics".

Towards the end of his lengthy tweet, Schneider wrote that freedom of speech meant the protection of all speech, regardless of one's personal opinion on it, which is why he was being supported by people. However, just because he had a right to speak didn't mean people were obliged to watch him.

For the unversed, while Jimmy Kimmel didn't apologize for his controversial comment about Kirk's shooting, he did strike a sorrowful note when speaking of the late political activist. Towards the end of the speech, Kimmel also spoke about Kirk's widow, Erika, saying:

"Erika Kirk forgave the man who shot her husband. She forgave him. hat is an example we should follow. If you believe in the teachings of Jesus as I do, there it was. A selfless act of grace, forgiveness from a grieving widow."

Jimmy Kimmel said Trump "tried his best" to cancel him

This has got to hurt Trump!



Jimmy Kimmel: “You almost have to feel sorry for him. He did his best to cancel me. Instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now.” pic.twitter.com/XBNcGwWLYD — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) September 24, 2025

Besides talking about Charlie Kirk, a significant portion of Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue was devoted to Trump and his efforts to shut down his late-night show for good. The host said about the President:

"He tried his best to cancel me. Instead he forced millions of people to watch the show. That backfired bigly. He might have to release the Epstein files to distract us from this now."

Jimmy Kimmel also went on to emphasize that Trump's attempts at making him lose his job were "anti-American," saying:

"A government threat to silence a comedian the president doesn't like is anti-American."

On his part, Trump also spoke about Kimmel's return to ABC in a strongly worded Truth Social post on Wednesday. He claimed the host was "not funny" and played "99% positive Democrat GRABAGE".

After seemingly threatening to take legal action against ABC by citing his last lawsuit against Disney (from 2024), Trump ended his post by condemning Kimmel to "rot in his bad Ratings."