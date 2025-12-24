Who was Stephen Hood? Tributes pour in as former Panther Valley athlete dies in crash

Stephen Hood, 20, died in a single-car crash in December 2025 [Representational Image] (Photo by Barbara Alper/Getty Images)

Stephen Hood, a 20-year-old standout student athlete from Lansford, Pennsylvania, died in a single-car crash on Tuesday, December 23, WFMZ reported.

The accident reportedly occurred in the morning near Panther Valley High School. According to the Summit Hill Borough Police, Hood, the only occupant, lost control of his car on ice and struck a utility pole. WFMZ reported that the 20-year-old was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Stephen Hood, a 2024 Panther Valley High School graduate, was a freshman at Kutztown University of Pennsylvania. He was a part of the institution’s baseball team, the Golden Bears. Before attending Kutztown University, Hood was a multi-sport athlete at Panther Valley, playing baseball and basketball.

The six-foot-four athlete scored over 1,000 career points for his high school. After achieving the rare feat in 2024, Hood became the sixth-ever player at Panther Valley to do so, according to Times News Online. He told the outlet at the time (via TNOnline.com):

“When I was in the seventh and eighth grade, I wanted to play basketball at the high school and score 1,000 points. I watched Rene Figueroa and Tristan Blasko do it, so I kind of made it my goal.”

At the time, Panther Valley High School coach Patrick “Pat” Crampsie described Stephen as a “very humble kid” and praised his off-field conduct (via TNOnline.com):

“Stephen is a friend to everyone. From the high school down to the elementary school, the kids love him. He’ll show up at a Little League game or a junior high school basketball game by himself. He’s dedicated his time to be present in the community.”

According to a January 2022 conversation with Standard Speaker, Stephen Hood, a Sophomore student at Panther Valley at the time, named the Philadelphia 76ers as his favorite basketball team. Following his tragic passing, many have taken to social media to remember the star basketball and baseball player.

Tributes pour in after former Panther Valley star Stephen Hood passes away at 20

The promising student-athlete’s tragic passing has been mourned by the Panther Valley community and Lansford residents. Patrick Crampsie, who coached Stephen Hood in high school, hailed him as the “most freakin lovable kid,” in a heartfelt Facebook post. Pat wrote:

“If everyone treated others like Stephen did, the world would be a better place. He was a great son and brother...friend and teammate. But most importantly he was the nicest, most genuine, caring, sometimes goofiest, always most freakin lovable kid. That's what we'll miss and remember most- that kind and loving soul.”

Crampsie concluded his post:

“It's true that people will always remember how you made them feel. Stephen, you always made us feel happy. Love ya kid.”

The Panther Valley Sports (PV Sports) Facebook page also posted about the former high school athlete’s passing and expressed condolences:

“It is with a heavy heart and deep sorrow that I share the news of the passing of Stephen Hood, a member of the Panther Valley Class of 2024. Our thoughts and prayers are with Stephen’s family, friends, and all who is ￼grieving during this difficult time.”

Panther Valley JSHS page wrote in a Facebook post:

“Our hearts are heavy with the passing of one of our 2024 Graduates, Stephen Hood. Stephen, you walked the halls of PV with enthusiasm, pride and respect for teachers and classmates. May heaven be your new home as you watch over us until we see you again. Prayers go out to Ron, Jenny and Bradley at this most difficult time.”

Channel 1 Methed Up News also paid tribute to Hood on Facebook:

“Today We Lost a Part Of The Panther Valley Family. Stephen Hood, 20 of Lansford sadly passed away today after his vehicle traveling on Rt 209 hit Black Ice and Then Hit a Pole. Hood was transported from the scene to St. Lukes Miners in Coaldale.”

The post continues:

“Please Say a Prayer and Keep His Family in Your Hearts as They Deal With This Awful Situation.”

Mary Whitehead Williamson, Stephen’s father’s cousin, also wrote in a Facebook post:

“Please send all the positive energy you have to my cousin Ron Hood his wife Jenny and son Bradley Hood. No person should ever have to receive this news. Our hearts are broken. Our family is so very sad.”

Many others mourned Stephen Hood, who is survived by his father, Ron, his mother, Jenny, and his elder brother, Bradley.