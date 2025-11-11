TPUSA supporter arrested after Berkeley protestors allegedly “robbed” man leading to altercation, triggers online outrage

Protesters confront University of California police outside of a Turning Point USA event at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley) on November 10, 2025 in Berkeley, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

What was supposed to be a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) gathering at the University of California, Berkeley, quickly spun out of control on Monday afternoon after a physical fight broke out between a conservative and one of the protesters.

The video, which shows a man bloodied and the arrests of others on the scene, has inflamed outrage online, with observers arguing that the detained man was defending himself.

According to Fox News the violence began around 4:30 p.m. local time when a man in a red Turning Point USA T-shirt was said to have been attacked by a protester while trying to reclaim a stolen necklace.

The suspect had “stolen” from the TPUSA supporter, witnesses say before the two began exchanging punches. The victim sustained black eyes and was observed to be bleeding profusely, according to a witness on scene.

However, inside the hall, the meeting continued as planned and speakers including Schneider and Turek addressed a packed room. Both condemned the violence outside, and urged peaceful debate despite ideological differences. “We came here to talk, not to fight,” one speaker said, according to a report, earning applause.

Meanwhile, on social media, there was an outpouring of outrage as footage of the attack spread far and wide. A few conservative commentators and TPUSA supporters alleged the police were discriminating against the man.

"This guy was innocent. He was selling TPUSA shirts and was attacked quite badly and they arrested him while everyone yelled at him for being the white boy," a X user wrote.

This guy was innocent. He was selling TPUSA shirts and was attacked quite badly and they arrested him while everyone yelled at him for being the white boy.

"That was a planned ambush. They surrounded him and then covered him from sight so they could attack. Half the Police walked to the assault in front of them," added another.

"The Trump Administration cannot keep ignoring hate crimes against White and the psychotic Leftists forever," remarked a user.

"The left is violent because they lost all the arguments. When you cannot win with reason, you try to win with violence," said a Trump supporter.

"White/asian leftists mocks him for being white. Get it right," a user stated.

People were also dissatisfied with the lack of intervention from other policemen to stop the fight.

"If the police were so close, why didn’t they do anything while these rabid ghouls were surrounding and harassing this guy? questioned a user.

"Send all police officers to martial arts or jujitsu training. They don’t know how to deal with this shit! Give them Krav Maga lessons or something!" suggested another.

The fight took place in front of Zellerbach Hall, where TPUSA held the last stop of its “This Is the Turning Point” tour headlined by comedian Rob Schneider and Christian apologist Dr. Frank Turek.

The tour has forged ahead even after Charlie Kirk, the founder of TPUSA, was assassinated at Utah Valley University in September, an act that’s raised tensions over the organization’s appearances from coast to coast.

This howling mob outside the TPUSA event at UC Berkeley, are the real degenerates of our society.



They are disrupting dialogue, silencing voices, and trading civil discourse for chaos.

Video posted on social media and obtained by Fox News Digital shows a group of protesters, some in keffiyehs and holding signs with left-wing slogans, surrounding the fight as authorities tried to break them off.

At least two people were arrested by 6 p.m. local time, according to the Berkeley Police Department. “One of the parties was arrested for battery,” a department representative said, adding that there was no additional information available on those being held.

The University officials subsequently noted that the altercation had not occurred within campus boundaries, but that the demonstration itself was directly related to the TPUSA event taking place in its premises.