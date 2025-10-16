"Where in god's name did he go?" - Rob Schneider's X account with 3M followers disappears, sparking concern from fans

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 28: Rob Schneider performs onstage during the 'Comedy in Your Car's' drive-In concert at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center on August 28, 2020 in Ventura, California. Due to ongoing coronavirus social distance restrictions, drive-in concerts have become a popular way for fans to experience live music (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor and comedian Rob Schneider has been in the news after reports of him X account disappearing surfaced on social media. For the unversed, the X account that apparently is not present anymore, had about 3 million followers. According to a summary provided by X, based on the tweets, the account became inaccessible since October 15.

Natalie F Danelishen shared a tweet on October 16 and claimed that she was friends with Schneider. She even shared a photo that appeared to be of hers with Schneider. Natalie further asked for help for recovering the comedian's account. She wrote,

"I need help with Rob Schnei der’s X account. He is a friend and texting me if someone from X can dm me."

It is to be noted that it could not be verified if the person actually knows Rob Schneider personally. Meanwhile, several netizens have been reacting to this sudden disappearance. Many urged X to assist the recovery of the comedian's account. One user wrote on X,

"Where in god’s name did he go? @robschneider. (Jumping on the bandwagon regarding his whereabouts)"

"Yo @X @Support what happened to @RobSchneider?, another user wondered.

"Anyone Know What's Going On With @RobSchneider?" asked a netizen.

Some netizens speculated that the comedian's account was banned for some reason. A netizen commented,

"Hey @elonmusk, how about you unban @robschneider. He did nothing wrong."

"@grok Did @robschneider get banned from X?," asked another one.

"Pitiful if @X banned @robschneider for posting the truth about Covid," wrote a netizen.

Everything to know about comedian Rob Schneider amid reports about his vanishing X account

Rob Schneider was born in October 1963 in Sam Francisco. In the year 1982, Schneider graduated from the Terra Nova High School. He then reportedly attended the San Francisco State University. Rob also has an older brother, John Schneider, who is a producer.

Rob first gained fame for his work as a cast member on NBC's Saturday Night Live. The first time he was seen acting in a movie was the 1990 film Martians Go Home, where he played the character of a Voyeur Martian. He then went about playing roles in multiple movies including Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, The Adventures of Pinocchio, Susan's Plan, I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry, The Wrong Missy, and Happy Gilmore 2.

Rob Schneider has also worked in several television shows. That would include Seinfeld, Inside Amy Schumer, and Hot in Cleveland, to name a few. Over the years, the comedian has been nominated several times under some well-known award categories. From 1990 to 1992, Rob received three Primetime Emmy nominations.

In the year 2001, the comedian received a nomination for Teen Choice Awards under the category Choice Movie Wipeout, for the Like Greenfield directed comedy movie, The Animal.

As far as the latest speculations regarding the vanishing account are concerned, netizens got more worried since they did not find any update on the same from Rob Schneider's other social media accounts.