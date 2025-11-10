What happened to Sally Kirkland? Health struggles explored as the Golden Globe winning star reportedly enters hospice care

Sally Kirkland attends the closing night gala of the 22nd Arpa International Film Festival at the American Legion Post 43 on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Actress Sally Kirkland has entered hospice care in Palm Springs, California. Her representative, Michael Greene, confirmed the news to TMZ. He also shared that Kirkland's former student and friend, Cody Galloway, is flying from the John F. Kennedy International Airport to tend to her.

Sally Kirkland was diagnosed with dementia last year. The actress's friends created a GoFundMe page in November 2024.

The description of the fundraiser stated that Sally fractured four bones in her neck, right wrist, and left hip after falling in the shower.

She also developed two separate life-threatening infections while recovering from the fractures. Last month, her friends shared that Sally Kirkland was receiving 24/7 care in a specialized facility. Out of the $65,000 target, so far, over $57,000 has been raised.

The 84-year-old star has appeared in over 250 projects, including Anna, Bruce Almighty, A Brave New World, Charlie's Angels, JFK, A Star Is Born, The Sting, and Private Benjamin, among others.

Sally Kirkland gained an Oscar nomination for Best Actress for her role in Anna. She won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Motion Picture for the same role.

The actress won another Golden Globe for her performance in the 1991 horror film The Haunted.

Last year, Sallywood, which was based on Sally Kirkland, was released

The film is written and directed by Xaque Gruber, who worked as the actress's assistant for over 12 years.

In an interview with Deadline in November 2024, Gruber shared that at a friend's birthday party in 2014, he was talking about how he ended up getting the job, and his friends suggested that he make a film on it.

Xaque Gruber noted that the writing process took three months, and afterward, he sent it to Sally Kirkland.

The Bruce Almighty star told him that, even though she felt she was portrayed as the "world's biggest narcissist" in it, she still wanted to act in the film.

"I handed it [the script] to Sally and she said, 'Give me the weekend to read it.' At the end of the weekend, she said, 'You've written me as the world's biggest narcissist, and I can't wait to play myself that way," Xaque Gruber stated.

The director said that when he first saw Sally while working in Hollywood in his 20s, he assumed that she had a luxurious life, with a mansion, a butler, and a big chandelier.

However, his "fantasy" was shattered when he found out that her life was similar to his. Gruber noted that they were the "two misfits" in the industry, and ended up finding and completing each other.

Actor Tyler Steelman played Gruber in the film. Eric Roberts, Jennifer Tilly, and Michael Lerner also acted in Sallywood.

According to its official website, Sallywood has won 50 awards at various film festivals.

Sally Kirkland's representative, Michael Greene, told TMZ that the film would be released on Amazon Prime on November 14, 2025. Stay tuned for more updates on the actress's health.