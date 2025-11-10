Sally Kirkland GoFundMe donations surge, raise over $58,000 as legendary actress entered hospice a year after friends launched fundraiser

Sally Kirkland attends the closing night gala of the 22nd Arpa International Film Festival at the American Legion Post 43 on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Wolfsohn/Getty Images)

Hollywood veteran Sally Kirkland, most famous for her Academy Award-nominated performance in Anna (1987), is now in hospice in Palm Springs during a challenging fight with dementia.

The devastating news was released via her representative, Michael Greene, to TMZ, noting the 84-year-old actress is in the care of her dear friend and former student, Cody Galloway.

The revelation comes a year after friends and associates started a GoFundMe campaign to help offset Kirkland's increasing medical expenses. As of earlier this week, the GoFundMe campaign has generated over $58,000 from supporters and other actors for Kirkland's continued health care.

Sally Kirkland, the veteran actress known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1987 film "Anna," has been hospitalized and is receiving hospice care. https://t.co/Bbdr160Ngn — ExtraTV (@extratv) November 10, 2025

The GoFundMe, started by Paige Dylan, Coty Galloway and Mel England, was created in November 2024 after Kirkland got injured in an accident. Their campaign states that she broke four bones in her neck, her right wrist, and her left hip, and then developed two separate life-threatening infections while recovering in the hospital.

The medical complications, and the cost have now supposedly put a financial burden on Sally Kirkland's family.

"As the days pass, lack of proper care greatly diminishes Sally’s chance of a full recovery. However, with the right medical support, we know she has a strong chance of overcoming this setback and returning to the work she loves," the campaign added.

The organizers of the fundraiser referred to Kirkland as a kind of "mother figure" to many in the acting community and noted her 60-year-long career as an actress, teacher, and minister. They wrote, "Sally has inspired audiences and lifted the spirits of innumerable individuals."

Update on Sally Kirkland's health and a brief look into her legacy

In the campaign, the organizers have mentioned that Kirkland's health had continued to decline. They mentioned that Sally was receiving 24 hours a day and seven days a week care at a health facility.

Recently, on Friday, the campaign confirmed that Kirkland was in hospice care, stating, "Sally is on hospice now and is resting comfortably.."

"Thank you for all your love and support. Sally is grateful for your kindness and love. Please hold and send the light for Sally," they added.

Kirkland, an iconic name in the entertainment business, has appeared in over 200 film and television projects, including Charlie’s Angels, JFK, Private Benjamin, Bruce Almighty, and Roseanne.

But it was in the late 1980s, after her celebrated turn in Anna, that she established herself as one of Hollywood’s premier stars by winning the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama, the Independent Spirit Award and the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Award.

In addition to her acting career, Kirkland was a longtime member of the Actors Studio and had been part of Andy Warhol’s artistic circle in the 1960s. According to the campaign, she was renowned for her warmth, spirituality and nurturing of younger performers.

Financial problems also contributed to Kirkland’s current situation. According to the GoFundMe campaign, she had lost most of her savings in the financial crisis of 2007 and was additionally affected when SAG-AFTRA ceased offering supplemental insurance for members over 60.

As the legendary actress embarks on her final act, admirers and colleagues have been posting messages of love and appreciation for the star's legacy in the performing arts.