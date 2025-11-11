Is Veterans Day a federal holiday? Date, traditions, and more explored

ORANGE, CA - November 09: The Condor Squadron does a flyover at the Field of Valor opening ceremony in Orange, CA on Saturday, November 9, 2024. (Photo by Paul Bersebach/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images)

The United States will observe Veterans Day on November 11 as a federal holiday. The day stands as a tribute to every veteran who has worn the uniform honorably whether in the throes of conflict or during the stretches of peace.

Designated as a holiday, non‑essential government offices shut their doors. Federal staff are still paid for the day, an unmistakable illustration of the nation's pledge to formally remember and honor those who have served.

The history behind November 11

Veterans Day, counted among the United States' national holidays, traces its origins back to the conclusion of World War I. On the morning of November 11, 1918, the Armistice that pitted Germany against the Allied forces took hold at the hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month, bringing the guns to a halt and prompting a collective sigh of relief and a pause for reflection worldwide.

When it became clear just how essential it was to honor those who had served, President Woodrow Wilson set November 11, 1919 aside as Armistice Day, a day dedicated to remembering the Great War’s veterans and to advocating for lasting world peace. Twenty years later, in 1938, Congress took the step of declaring Armistice Day a holiday. When the clamor of World II and the Korean War finally gave way to quiet after a tide of millions of Americans had slipped into the service coat, in 1954, Congress took the step of rebranding the commemoration, exchanging the term "Armistice" for "Veterans", so that any U.S. Military veterans, irrespective of the theater in which they fought would receive due honor.

In the 1970s, the Uniform Monday Holiday Act briefly shifted the holiday to a Monday to create a weekend. President Gerald Ford reversed that move in 1978, restoring Veterans Day to its historic November 11 date. On this day, the holiday becomes a solemn unifying pause, a chance to salute the bravery, sacrifice and unwavering dedication of service members across the span of history.

So, yes, every November 11, the country takes a pause for Veterans Day, a holiday that honors the service and sacrifice of all U.S. veterans, both those still living and those who have passed. Federal agencies and post offices close their doors. The stock market keeps humming along. What started out as Armistice Day has grown into a moment of reflection, a fixed date that still carries deep lasting significance in American history.

