Did Trump take the Resolute Desk to Mar-A-Lago? Viral picture debunked

Reports of Donald Trump moving the Resolute Desk to Mar-a-Lago have been creating headlines for some time. The desk has been in the Oval Office for many years.

Multiple social media posts are trending, which address the shift of the desk. They featured a picture where ropes were put around the desk as it stood in the Florida-based resort.

However, the news is not true since the table shown in the photos resembles the look of the desk.

Moreover, Donald Trump or the Oval Office has not commented or announced anything related to the removal of the Resolute Desk.

Snopes stated that the news was initially posted by a page titled Patriot Takes through X last week, on Saturday, November 8. The post grabbed a lot of attention because the caption mentioned it as the copy of the Resolute Desk.

The page eventually responded with a message, saying that it is hard to reveal the source from which the picture was taken.

The reply also reads that it was possibly captured as a screenshot from a random video recorded during the Great Gatsby Halloween party that was held around a week ago.

The same page previously shared a photo of a desk at Mar-a-Lago in March this year. However, it did not refer to the table as Resolute Desk during that time.

A few photojournalists have even compared the viral picture with the one in which Trump was sitting earlier this month in the Oval Office.

The bottom side of the desk was seemingly looking similar. Notably, the other photo shared on social media is a blurred picture, due to which no one could reach a specific conclusion.

Donald Trump had once removed the Resolute Desk this year

In February 2025, the table was in the headlines after it was taken out of the Oval Office for a temporary period for refinishing.

USA Today stated that the desk was a gift from Queen Victoria to ex-President Rutherford B. Hayes.

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social about the removal of the Resolute Desk, saying that any President has a choice to select one among multiple desks.

He said that the C&O desk was being brought to the Oval Office while the original was being sent for refinishing.

“This is a beautiful, but temporary replacement!”, Trump wrote.

Before Trump revealed the temporary removal of the desk, it was trending after Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-12 was reportedly spotted picking his nose on it, as per E! News.

However, Trump did not mention the same reason behind sending the table to refinishing.

USA Today also stated that the desk was initially located on the second floor of the White House and later shifted to the Broadcast Room.

It was first used by John F. Kennedy and became an important part of all those who served as the U.S. President for all these years.

While the reports of the desk being taken to Mar-a-Lago continue going viral, Trump or the Oval Office has not responded to the same.