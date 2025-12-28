Baddies USA star Tommie Lee clashes with Tavii Babii after DMX comparison sparks physical confrontation

Tommie Lee attends Dior Summer Men's Collection Hosted by Future at Jeffrey Atlanta-Phipps Plaza on January 31, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia (Image via Getty)

In Baddies USA: Chapter One Episode 6, released on December 28, 2025, Tommie Lee and Tavii Babii clashed after a DMX comparison leads to a confrontation that turns physical. The incident unfolds during the tour travel and continues after the cast arrives at the New York house.

The episode documents how a repeated remark becomes a point of conflict, how both parties respond when the issue is raised, and how the situation escalates despite multiple warnings.

The interaction becomes a major on-screen moment and later prompts clarification from one of the parties involved.

Other cast members observe the escalation and are involved in attempts to mediate the situation, highlighting group dynamics on the tour.

The incident occurs alongside preparations for a public performance, which continues despite the unresolved tension between Tommie and Tavii.

Remarks that triggered their disagreement on Baddies USA

The exchange begins while the cast is traveling together, when Tommie Lee compares Tavii Babii to the late rapper DMX. The comment is made more than once and continues after Tavii responds.

Tavii states that the reference is disrespectful and asks that it stop. Tommie continues to repeat the comparison and adds additional remarks connected to the same reference.

The conversation shifts from casual dialogue to direct argument as both remain near each other. Other cast members are present and react as the discussion becomes louder and more focused on the comparison.

The repeated remarks prompt other cast members to step in and verbally address the issue before it escalates further.

Boundaries stated during group discussion

After the group arrives at the New York house, the issue is raised again during a gathering involving multiple cast members.

Tavii addresses the earlier remarks and explains that she does not accept being referred to by that comparison.

She states that continued use of the label while standing close to her will result in physical action. Tommie responds verbally and remains engaged in the exchange.

The conversation escalates as both speak at the same time, with neither stepping away from the interaction.

Tavii emphasizes her previous positive interactions with Tommie, noting that past cooperation makes the current disrespect notable.

Physical contact and separation

As the argument continues, physical contact occurs between Tommie Lee and Tavii Babii. Cast members and production intervene quickly to separate them.

The scene shows others stepping between the two to prevent further contact. No further physical exchange is shown after the separation.

Both individuals remain present in subsequent scenes, and filming continues with the group preparing for upcoming tour-related activities.

The physical confrontation is shown in a controlled setting, and production ensures that safety protocols are followed to prevent escalation.

Responses shown on and off screen

Within the episode, Tommie maintains that she can speak freely and does not acknowledge the comparison as inappropriate.

Tavii continues to state that the remark targets her identity and should not be repeated once she has objected. After the episode airs, Tavii addresses the incident on social media.

She explains that disagreement does not justify repeated personal references and states that her response was based on repeated boundary violations.

No official post-episode statement from Tommie is included in the episode.

Other cast members also comment on the disagreement, highlighting the challenges of maintaining group cohesion during the tour.

Placement within the episode’s events

Episode 6 includes several disputes among cast members alongside the Tommie and Tavii altercation. Scenes involve disagreements over social media activity, tour roles, and prior interactions.

The confrontation between Tommie and Tavii stands out because it progresses from verbal disagreement to physical contact and centers on a specific repeated remark.

The episode concludes with the group continuing tour preparations, with tensions remaining unresolved as filming moves forward.

Subsequent scenes show the cast moving on to rehearsals, indicating that the confrontation does not halt planned activities for the group.

Stay tuned for more updates.